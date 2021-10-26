Two former Colquitt County High football players scored their first collegiate touchdowns last week.
In Gardner-Webb’s 28-17 victory over Robert Morris, Ty French sacked quarterback George Martin, ripping the ball loose and recovering it in the end zone.
French had a big game as the Bulldogs raised their record to 3-4.
The starting defensive end was credited with five solo and four assisted tackles, including four tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and two recovered fumbles.
According to gwsports.com, French is an All-America candidate. He was a preseason All-Big South first team selection and was a Hero Sports Freshman All-America after the spring season.
French also is a finalist for the STATS Jerry Rice Award and was the Big South Conference Defensive Freshman of the Year last season.
Gardner-Webb will play next on Saturday at Kennesaw State.
Tyler Walker, French’s former Colquitt County teammate, had two pass receptions for 46 yards, including a 17-yarder for a touchdown, in Chattanooga’s 55-13 victory over Samford.
The freshman wide receiver had five catches for 91 yards against Mercer last season. He also made the Dean's List and the Athletic Directors Honor Roll in the fall.
The Mocs are now 4-3 as they prepare for Saturday’s Homecoming game against Furman.
Of this and that:
• Former Packer Dee Walker is back on the field and playing linebacker at Texas A&M-Commerce.
Now 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, Walker started last week for the Lions in a 15-3 victory over West Texas A&M and had eight solo and two assisted tackles, including one tackle for a loss.
Walker, a member of Colquitt County’s 2014 and 2015 undefeated state championship teams, started his collegiate career at Arkansas.
• Ryan Fitzgerald kicked a 36-yard field goal and converted after all eight touchdowns when Florida State took a 59-3 Homecoming victory over UMass last Saturday.
The win was the third in a row for the Seminoles after an 0-4 start.
Tight end Carter Boatwright also got some playing time for Florida State in the game.
Florida State will travel to Clemson on Saturday.
• Quarterback Steven Krajewski completed 21-of-37 passes for 237 yards and an 8-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Niemenski in UConn’s 44-13 loss at home to Middle Tennessee State last Saturday.
The Huskies are now 1-8 as they prepare to play at Clemson on Nov. 13.
• Jay Ward had three solo and seven assisted tackles in LSU’s 31-17 loss to Ole Miss last Saturday.
The Tigers are 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the SEC as they prepare to play at Alabama on Nov. 6.
• Offensive tackle Ian Brinson played in his 47th game for Lenoir-Rhyne in the Bears’ 45-3 Homecoming victory over Limestone last weekend.
The Bears, 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the South Atlantic Conference, will travel to Wingate on Saturday.
• Ja’Quain Blakely had a tackle for loss in Tennessee’s 52-24 loss to Alabama last week.
The Volunteers, now 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the SEC, will play next on Nov. 6, at Kentucky.
• Kamaar Bell started on the offensive line for Florida Atlantic in last week’s 38-9 win over Charlotte.
The Owls are now 4-3 as they prepare for Saturday’s Homecoming game against University of Texas-El Paso.
On the Charlotte sideline and wearing jersey No. 8 was former Packers quarterback Xavier Williams.
After an injury on the first play in the game against Tift County prematurely ended his only season at Colquitt County last fall, Williams enrolled early at Charlotte.
Williams was named to the 2021 Spring Athletic Directors List for his academic work.
• Zy Brockington has played in six games and has been credited with three tackles, including one for a loss, for Memphis in this, his freshman season.
That tackle for loss came in last week’s 24-7 loss at Central Florida.
The Tigers are 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the American Athletic Conference.
Memphis will play next on Nov. 6 at home against SMU.
• Freshman defensive back Jaheim Ward had an assisted tackle in Austin Peay’s 47-6 win at Murray State last week.
The Governors will play at UT-Martin on Saturday.
UT-Martin features a former Colquitt County defensive back of its own in Shawn Shamburger, who had his first interception for Skyhawks to set up a touchdown in a 38-30 win over Southeast Missouri last week.
Shamburger, who starts in the secondary, also had two solo and two assisted tackles.
• Zach Grage led his Thomasville football team to a big 15-8 victory at Fitzgerald last Friday to raise the Bulldogs record to 8-1 and 4-0 in Region 1-AA.
Thomasville will close out the regular season at home on Friday against 3-5 Berrien.
• Valdosta defeated Houston County 48-6 last week to raise its record to 4-5.
The Wildcats are not eligible for the postseason because of Georgia High School Association sanctions, but surely would like to finish the regular season at .500.
That will be difficult, however, as the Shelton Felton-led Wildcats conclude with Region 1-6A opponent Lee County on Friday.
Although it will be a home game for Valdosta, Lee County is 8-1 and ranked No. 2 in Class 6A.
• Tim Cokely’s White County Warriors defeated Lumpkin County 49-13 last week and are now 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the region as they prepare to meet Gilmer County at home on Friday.
• Vestavia Hills beat Gadsden City 21-14 to give Sean Calhoun a 3-6 record in his first season as a head coach in Alabama.
The Rebels will be at 3-6 Shades Valley of Birmingham on Thursday.
