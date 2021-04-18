MOULTRIE — Moultrie YMCA MG’s Xcel Silver and Gold teams competed in the 2021 USAG State Meet.
The meet was located at Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, GA, hosted by Gymnastix Training Center.
The girls compete against other gymnasts in our state in their same level and age group.
The top all-around scores out of all age groups per level have a quote from each state to qualify for the regional meet.
Only 50% of the gymnasts who attend receive an award at the state meet.
The Xcel silver team began the weekend of competition on Saturday.
Emma Thompson led the team by scoring a 36.975 AA, her best, and qualified her to go to her first regional meet.
“Emma was ready to compete and had the meet of her life. Wow, she looked really sharp,” said Coach Dawn Harvell.
Thompson also had personal bests on vault, 9.0 for 10th, bars, 9.4 for 7th and floor 9.425 for 5th.
Emma placed 6th on beam with a 9.15. Thompson earned medal on all of her events.
Joselyn Merritt scored our team’s next highest AA for 10th in her age group with a 36.25.
“Joselyn had an elegant floor routine scoring her best 9.35 for 2nd place,” said Coach Becky Reagan.
She also earned a medal on bars with 9.35, 10th place.
Eliza Jane Reagan had a strong consistent all around earning a 36.175.
EJ earned a medal on vault placing 12th with a 9.2.
Raley Merritt also had a very consistent meet on all of her events scoring a 36.1.
Carley Jackson shined on the vault with her best score of 9.3 to earn the 6th place medal. Her AA was a 36.075.
Joselyn Juarez earned 4 medals in her age group on bars, 9.25 for 14th, beam, 9.05 for 8th, on floor 8.85 for 13th and AA 35.9 for 12th.
Kenya Poblete was strong on the uneven bars earning a 9.05 and scored 34.6 AA.
“I was happy with the overall meet; it has been such a difficult year with the pandemic,” Reagan said. “We always had different girls on quarantine, then even me but each gymnast worked hard at practice to qualify for the meet. They showed their MG pride at this big competition.”
The Xcel gold team competed in a Sunday session.
“These girls were very prepared for this meet spending their spring break practicing. Every girl scored a personal best score on at least one of their events. I was delighted,” said Coach Dawn Harvell.
Leah Shaw broke two of our YMCA Xcel gold records on the bars, 9.5 and on the all-around with a 36.9 for 8th place.
“Leah is a very powerful, strong gymnast. When her mind is made up to do a skill, there is no stopping her. The sky is the limit,” said Harvell.
She earned medals on four events and a personal best on three.
Shaw placed 5th on bars, 7th on floor, 9.4, 8th AA and 9th on beam, 9.2. Kayla Scroggins had a solid meet, looked ready to compete. She had 2 personal bests on bars, 9.375, the former MG record holder.
Scroggins broke her record during the meet and then Shaw broke it again. This earned Kayla a medal for 6th place in her age division and her AA score was a 35.625.
Nataleigh Bryant, in only her fourth Xcel gold competition scored two personal bests one on the floor, 9.125 and AA, 34.875.
Bella Raleigh, who is also first year Xcel gold gymnast, scored the team’s highest vault and it was her best, 9.15.
Raleigh’s all-around score was a 34.625. Ansley Key performed her personal best on the floor at this meet scoring a 9.125 and her AA was a 33.725.
“We were very lucky to be able to attend this meet during COVID-19,” said gymnastics director Pat Murphy.
“Several states are not open to hosting events yet. It was a really nice meet and we stood out among Georgia’s best. I am so excited for the girls, our program and their coaches. Everyone deserves a round of applause.”
Thompson and Shaw will travel to Cartersville for their first time to compete in USAG regional competition on the first weekend of May.
