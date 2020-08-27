MOULTRIE – Football tickets will be offered to Colquitt County fans through two different avenues this year.
Reserved seat ticket holders can purchase their reserved seat package all at one time at the high school athletic office.
For those who choose to purchase the entire package of reserved seats, there will be no refunds under any circumstances if games are cancelled.
As of Thursday, Aug. 27, there are four home games and the cost of the ticket package is $50.
The second option allows fans to purchase their reserved seat tickets for each individual game the week of the game at the high school athletic office and each individual ticket will be $15.
General admission tickets will be sold the week of the game as has been done in the past.
Three home football games have been lost due to cancellations of athletics by other school systems.
It has not been determined if Colquitt County will be able to replace the games that have been cancelled.
As of Wednesday morning, August 26, the first home football game will be September 25.
School officials encourage reserved seat ticket holders to purchase their reserved seat football tickets because it is vital to the wellbeing of the Colquitt County High School athletic program.
The athletic department will put out a time schedule the week prior to each home game for ticket purchases the week of the game.
Reserved seat ticket holders who do not purchase their tickets this season will retain ownership of their reserved seat tickets for the 2021 season.
The school district is asking that fans wear a mask and social distance at the games.
Concession stands will be open. However, drinks and prepackaged food are the only products that will be available for purchase.
According to a release from the Colquitt County athletic department, “the Colquitt County School System appreciates your support of all athletics, but we do understand if you choose not to attend athletic events due to health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On the bright side of things, the NFHS Network School Broadcast Program will broadcast our games each week. You can join NFHS for a small monthly fee and watch the Friday night football games. Also, the NFHS has installed pixellot cameras in our gym and at the football stadium. These cameras will allow you the opportunity to watch varsity and JV volleyball, varsity and JV basketball, varsity and JV wrestling, as well as 6th, 7th, and 8th grade football.”
According to the release, Athletic Director Greg Tillery said, “I hope this helps clear the confusion and rumors about ticket sales and gives you some valuable information about other ways to enjoy Packer athletics. If you have any questions please feel free to give us a call at the athletic office (229-890-6252).”
The first football game against Marietta will still be played at Marietta High School on Friday, Sept. 4.
A reminder about ticket sales will be sent out the week prior to the game and all tickets will be sold the week of the game.
“Please understand as we move forward the schedule is fluid,” Tillery said.
RESERVED SEAT TICKET SALES
Tuesday September 1 8:00 am until 2:00 pm
Wednesday September 2 8:00 am until 2:00 pm
Thursday September 3 8:00 am until 2:00 pm
Friday September 4 8:00 am until 12:00 noon
Tuesday September 8 8:00 am until 2:00 pm
Wednesday September 9 8:00 am until 2:00 pm
Thursday September 10 8:00 am until 2:00 pm
Friday September 11 8:00 am until 12:00 noon
Monday September 14 8:00 am until 2:00 pm
Tuesday September 15 8:00 am until 2:00 pm
Wednesday September 16 8:00 am until 2:00 pm
Thursday September 17 8:00 am until 2:00 pm
Friday September 18 8:00 am until 12:00 noon
