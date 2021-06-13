MOULTRIE – Colquitt County’s Carson Tyler turned in a 10th-place finish on platform on Saturday in USA Diving’s Olympic Team Trials in Indianapolis, Ind., after having qualified for finals in two of three events.
The Moss Farms diver finished third with Maxwell Miller of The Woodlands Diving Academy in the 3-meter synchronized diving finals on Friday.
He was the only one of the 95 athletes competing in the Olympic Trials to have qualified for all three events.
Tyler was one of two Moss Farms divers to reach the platform finals.
Chase Lane, who competed at the University of Kentucky, was 11th in the event.
On Tuesday, Tyler scored a 355.75 in the prelims and then scored a 387.90 in the semifinals to qualify for the platform finals.
Recent Purdue graduate Brandon Loschiavo, 24, finished first on platform.
Finishing second and also going to Tokyo is Jordan Windle, who won the 2019 NCAA title for the University of Texas. The 22-year-old Windle was second to Loschiavo in the NCAA championships this year.
Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon took first place in the 3-meter synchro event with a 1289.37.
Tyler and Miller, who were fourth in the semifinals, scored 1051.68 to finish third.
Tyler, who graduated from Colquitt County High this month and turned 17 last week, has signed to continue his diving career at Indiana.
Tyler was competing for a spot on the team that will represent the U.S. in next month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
