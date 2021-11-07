MOULTRIE - Indiana’s Carson Tyler has been named the Big 10 Diver of the Week after winning on both springboards and earning NCAA Zone-qualifying scores in a recent quad-meet against Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Penn State.
The Colquitt County High and Moss Farms diver also was named the Big 10 freshman of the Week on Oct. 20 after scoring a pool-record 408.00 on 3-meter in his first collegiate dual meet on Oct. 16 against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill.
Of this and that:
• Former Colquitt County defensive coordinator Travis Pearson has been named the interim head coach at Alabama State.
He replaces Donald Hill-Eley, who was let go after the team’s fourth straight loss to rival Alabama A&M.
Pearson was serving as defensive coordinator at Alabama State, his alma mater, when he was selected to take over the head coaching job.
He was the Packers’ defensive coordinator in 2011 and 2012.
Also on the Alabama State staff is inside linebackers coach Tracy Buckhannon, who followed Pearson as Colquitt County’s DC in 2013.
• Daijun Edwards had three carries for 29 yards, including a 17-yarder, in Georgia’s 43-6 win over Missouri on Saturday between the hedges.
The top-ranked Bulldogs, now 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the SEC, will travel to play Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Ja’Quain Blakely was credited with two solo tackles in Tennessee’s 45-42 victory over Kentucky on Saturday. The Volunteers are now 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the SEC.
• Freshman defensive back Omar Daniels has not played for Kansas State this season after suffering an early injury, but Wildcats defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman sounds eager to have the former Packer on the field.
“Youth wise, Omar Daniels is a guy that’s going to be a really good player here,” Klanderman said before Kansas State’s recent 31-12 victory over TCU. “He's injured right now, so you're not seeing that much of him.”
Kansas State defeated Kansas 35-10 last Saturday to become bowl eligible.
• Ryan Fitzgerald converted after both of Florida State’s touchdowns Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium, but the Seminoles fell to North Carolina State 28-14.
Florida State, now 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the ACC, will be home to face Miami this Saturday.
• Orion Bonner caught seven passes for 106 yards in Glenville State’s 24-14 loss to Fairmont State last Saturday. The Pioneers, now 2-7, will play at West Virginia Wesleyan in their final game Saturday.
• John Samuel Shenker caught four passes for 50 yards, but Auburn fell to Texas A&M 20-3 on Saturday.
The Tigers, 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the SEC, will play host to Mississippi State on Saturday.
• Emmanuel Perez has taken over as the punter for the Fort Valley State football team.
The freshman former Packer averaged 38.5 yards on two punts against Savannah State on Oct. 30 and 31.4 yards on five punts in the 57-0 loss to Albany State last Saturday.
• In UT-Martin’s 41-20 victory over Tennessee State, Shawn Shamburger was credited with one tackle, three assists and a pass breakup.
Now 8-1, the Skyhawks will play Tennessee Tech on Saturday.
• Speaking of Tennessee Tech, the Golden Eagles fell 32-27 to Murray State despite two solo tackles and three assisted tackles by starting cornerback Nyquan Washington.
• Texas A&M-Commerce lost 30-3 at Angelo State last Saturday,
Lions starting linebacker Dee Walker had two solo tackles and three assists, including a half-tackle for a loss.
The Lions will be home to face Eastern New Mexico on Saturday.
• Senior Quan Stokes continues to start on the offensive line for Faulkner University, which defeated Kentucky Christian 38-20 last Saturday to raise its record to 7-2. Faulkner will play at St. Andrews on Saturday.
Stokes, a 6-foot-5, 400-pounder, is a senior majoring in criminal justice.
