MOULTRIE — Carson Tyler will bring a bronze medal back to Colquitt County from the 19th FINA World Championships that concluded Sunday in Budapest, Hungary.
The Moss Farms and University of Indiana diver finished third with USA Diving teammate Delaney Schnell in the mixed synchronized 10-meter event on Friday.
“Carson had a great ending to his first experience on the world stage,” said Indiana head diving coach Drew Johansen, according to IU’s website.
“His composure and confidence in himself and his training was that of a veteran diver.”
The 2021 Colquitt County High graduate has just finished his freshman year at Indiana.
Tyler and Schnell turned in a score of 315.90 and were just 1.11 points behind the silver-medal winning team of Sofia Lyskun and Oleksii Sereda of Ukraine.
Yu Duan and Qian Ren of China won the event with a score of 341.16.
The USA Diving duo finished strong with scores of 69.30, 79.68 and 73.92 in their final three dives.
Tyler and Schnell qualified for the World Championships when they won the title in the event at the USA Diving Winter Nationals in December.
Tyler also competed individually at the World Championships on the 3-meter springboard, placing 31st.
Schell had an outstanding peformance at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, placing fifth in the women’s 10-meter platform finals.
After an outstanding career at Colquitt County High and for Moss Farms Diving, Tyler had a strong freshman season at Indiana.
He qualified on both springboards and on platform for the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championship, where he was 12th on platform, 18th on 1-meter and 27th on 3-meter.
At the Big 10 Championships, he took the bronze medal on platform, scoring a 440.90.
