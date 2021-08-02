INDIANAPOLIS - Carson Tyler won his second USA Diving Junior Nationals championship in as many days on Monday, claiming the boys 16-18 1-meter title at the Indiana University Natatorium.
The Moss Farms diver won the 3-meter springboard championship on Sunday.
The Indiana University-bound Tyler will try for a sweep when he competes on platform on Tuesday, the final day of the Junior National Championships.
Tyler scored a 563.85 in the 1-meter finals.
Miami Diving’s Jack Matthews, who finished second on 3-meter, took the silver medal again on Monday on 1-meter.
Tyler’s Monday gold represented the sixth medal won by Moss Farms at the Junior Nationals.
In 11-and-under girls, Ellireese Niday took gold on platform, silver on 3-meter and bronze on 1-meter.
Beck Gregory earned a bronze medal in the 11-and-under boys platform.
Tyler also represented Moss Farms Diving at this year’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials, where he qualified for finals on platform and, with Maxwell Miller of the Woodland Diving Academy, in 3-meter synchro.
