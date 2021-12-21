MOULTRIE — Colquitt County diver Carson Tyler has put the finishing touches on an outstanding 2021 with strong performances in the USA Diving Winter Nationals and the Junior Pan American Games.
And he can look forward to competing in both Japan and China in 2022.
The Moss Farms diver teamed with Indiana University teammate Tarrin Gilliland to finish first in the 10-meter mixed synchronized diving event in last week’s Winter Nationals and will be among 17 divers to represent the U.S. in the 2022 FINA World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, in May 2022.
Also qualifying for the World Championships is Maggie Merriman, a former Moss Farms diver and current member of the Purdue swimming and diving team.
She qualified on the 10-meter platform.
Tyler’s Winter Nationals performance also qualified him to compete in the 2022 World University Games, scheduled for June 26-July 7, in Chengdu, China.
The success at Winter Nationals, which were held in Bloomington, Ind., came on the heels of a fine performance at the Pan American Games held earlier this month in Cali, Colombia.
There he was third on both 1-meter and the mixed team event and fourth on platform.
In October, Tyler took gold medal in both the 1-meter and 3-meter synchronized diving events and silver on 3-meter in the UANA Pan American Diving Championships in Tucson, Ariz.
That’s five medals in international competition for the 17-year-old Tyler.
“It’s a culmination of everything he has worked for,” said Moss Farms Diving coach John Fox.
“It is a much-needed vindication of what he is capable of. And it puts him in position to do what he wants to do in 2024 and that’s to be an Olympian.”
Tyler’s extraordinary year began in February when he scored an 878.95 to win the Georgia High School Association Class 7A state championship.
In winning his second-straight title, Tyler broke the previous state championship score, set by Collins Hill’s Peter Smithson in 2019, by 126.60 points.
That was just the start.
He began building on his record-setting GHSA and was outstanding in the Coral Springs Winter Invitational in March.
In USA Diving’s Region 3 Championships, also in March, he took first place on 3-meter and platform.
Tyler soon learned he had qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on three events — 3-meter, 3-meter synchronized diving and platform — and reached the finals in synchro and 3-meter.
In June’s USA Diving Zone competition held at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center, Tyler took first place on 3-meter, the only event he entered.
At late summer’s Junior Nationals, he helped lead Moss Farms to the team championship by taking gold on 1-meter and 3-meter and silver on platform.
Tyler also has had a successful start to his collegiate career.
He was named the Big Ten Diver of the Week on Nov. 3 after taking wins in three of the events he entered.
He also has posted NCAA Zone qualifying scores on 1-meter and 3-meter.
And this also from Moss Farms:
• Three Diving Tigers signed recently to compete collegiately.
Jodi Cobb has signed to compete for University of Kentucky, which is the alma mater of Fox and Moss Farms assistant coach Tom Gimm.
Carter Davis is heading to Provo, Utah, to dive for Brigham Young University.
And Kindal Culpepper will attend UNC-Asheville to be part of its swimming and diving program.
• Abi White, a freshman at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., was named Colonial Athletic Conference’s Rookie Diver of the Month for November.
• Hunter Kebler performed well at the recent Auburn Diving Invitational.
The Auburn sophomore earned an NCAA Zone qualifying score with 312.35 on platform.
Other Moss Farms divers competing collegiately are Timothy Fagan and Nolan Lewis, Georgia; Isabella Grayson, Davidson; Parker Hardigree and Johanna Holloway, SMU; Mauri Leroux, Delaware; and Emily Wolfson, Tennessee.
Kelliann Howell cut her final season at Georgia short after suffering a shoulder injury.
• A number of Moss Farms divers are preparing for February’s Georgia High School Association’s state meet at Georgia Tech.
Among those expected to in Atlanta are Bo Bridges, Ruth Anne McCranie, Shannon Icard, Jewelia Chambers, Mackenzie Smith, Skyler Hopper, Ann Caroline Taylor, Jake Tinney, Tuck Gregory and Trip Gregory.
Two Moss Farms divers — Tyler in Class 7A and Lewis in Class 1A-3A — won state championships last year.
