MOULTRIE — Former Moss Farms divers Carson Tyler and Maggie Merriman will represent the United States at the 19th FINA World Aquatics Championships next month in Budapest, Hungary.
Tyler and Merriman are part of a16-athlete contingent that will compete June 18-July 3.
One of the team’s eight coaches is former Moss Farms Diving and current University of Minnesota coach Wenbo Chen.
Tyler, who just finished his freshman season at Indiana University, is representing the Johansen Diving Academy.
He will compete in the 3-meter individual event and also in the 10-meter mixed synchronized event teaming with Tarrin Gilliland of Liberty Hill, Texas, who also is representing Johansen Diving Academy.
Merriman, who is from Orlando, but trained at Moss Farms and competed for Purdue, will compete in the women’s 10-meter platform event.
The team includes three Olympians: 2020 silver medalist Delaney Schnell, Tyler Downs and Hailey Hernandez.
Sarah Bacon, who won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships, also is on the team.
Among those making their World Championships debut is 15-year-old Joshua Hedberg, who finished fourth on 10-meter at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, and Kristen Hayden, the first Black diver to be named to a senior World Championship team.
Hayden also is representing the Johansen Diving Academy.
