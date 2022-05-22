Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.