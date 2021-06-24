MOULTRIE – Moss Farms Diving took gold medals in two events in the first day of USA Diving’s Zone B Championships on Thursday: one by Olympic Team Trials finalist Carson Tyler and another by 11-and-under athlete Ellireese Niday.
Six events were completed in the first day of the Zone Championships, being held in the recently remodeled and upgraded Moose Moss Aquatic Center.
The top 10 finishers in the two springboard events and the top seven finishers in platform events will advance to the Junior National Championships, scheduled for July 28-Aug. 3 at Indiana University.
The University of Indiana-bound Tyler advanced to the finals in 3-meter synchronized diving and platform diving at the Olympic Team Trials, but did not reach finals on 3-meter springboard.
He performed well in that event on his home board on Thursday, scoring a 646.50.
In second place was his synchro partner Maxwell Miller of The Woodlands Diving Academy, who had a 622.15.
Two other Diving Tigers finished in the 3-meter’s top 10: Bo Bridges, who was fourth with a 550.90, and Nolan Lewis, who was seventh with a 511.35.
Moss Farms divers Timothy Fagan, who was 15th, and Carter Davis, who was 27th, also competed in the 33-diver 3-meter field.
Niday, the daughter of former outstanding Moss Farms and University of Tennessee diver Lauryn McCalley Niday, dominated the seven-girl platform event.
Niday turned in a 223.85. The Woodlands Diving Academy’s Adriana Boles was second with a 131.65, 92.20 points out of first.
Three other young Diving Tigers also competed in the 11-and-under girls platform event. Austin Taylor was third, Amelia Gregory was sixth and Ruby DeMott was seventh.
Moss Farms had three of the five entries in the 11-and-under boys platform, which was won by Team Orlando Diving’s Carlos Lujan with a 162.55.
Beck Gregory of the Diving Tigers was second, just 11.30 points behind Lujan.
Selah Huante was third with a 137.30 and Charles Stevens was fifth with a 103.35.
Kamryn Wong of GC Diving of Southlake, Texas, won the 16-18 girls 1-meter.
Moss Farms Diving’s Ruth Anne McCranie was 11th with a 366.90 and teammate Abi White was 17th with a 346.15.
The 12-13 girls 1-meter was won by Juliet Radich of Coral Springs Diving. She had a score of 318.75.
Representing Moss Farms in the event were Kendall Deloach, who was 14th; Kylee Mathis, who was 15th; and Lauren Maag, who was 24th.
Friday’s second day of the Zone Championships will begin at 9 a.m. Friday with 14-15 boys 3-meter and 12-13 boys platform.
The 14-15 girls 1-meter and 12-13 girls platform events are scheduled for 11:15 a.m.
At 2:40 p.m., 16-18 girls 3-meter and 16-18 boys 1-meter will begin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.