MOULTRIE — Moss Farms Diving’s Carson Tyler, ElliReese Niday and Maggie Merriman are among the 97 divers named to USA Diving’s High Performance Squad.
According to USA Diving, the High Performance Squad is made up of divers “who most exhibit the potential, skill and determination to become future U.S. Olympic Team members.”
Former University of Georgia diving coach Dan Laak is USA Diving’s High Performance director.
The 20-member Tier One squad, which includes Merriman, features 10 members of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team, including five Olympic Medalists.
Tyler, a freshman at Indiana University, is one of the 10 members of the Tier 2 team.
The High Performance Squad includes 31 Tier 3 senior and 36 Tier 3 junior athletes.
Niday, who competed primarily in 11-and-under events as a 9-year-old last year, is part of Tier 3 junior squad.
Tyler, then a senior at Colquitt County High, started 2021 by setting a Georgia High School Association record by scoring a 878.95 in winning state Class 6-7A championship in February.
And his outstanding performances continued from there.
Primarily diving in the 16-18 age group, he turned in three firsts, a second and a third in the Coral Spring (Fla.) Invitational and had three first-place finishes and three runner-up finishes at the Moose Moss Invitational in Moultrie.
In USA Diving’s Region 3 Championships, Tyler was first on 3-meter and first on platform.
He earned his way to the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials where he reached the finals in three events.
He took the 3-meter title at the Zone B championships and at the Junior National Championships he was first in five events and was the runner-up in the platform finals.
At USA Diving’s Open Championships, he was first in the 3-meter synchro event.
In October’s UANA Pan-American Junior Diving Championships held in Tucson, Ariz., he finished first in both the 1-meter and synchro events and was second on 3-meter.
In the Winter Nationals, he was first in platform synchro and third on 3-meter and platform.
Following a strong freshman season at Indiana, he performed well at the Big 10 Championships and had a first, a third and fifth-place finishes at NCAA’s Zone C Championships and qualified for NCAA’s Nationals.
In December, Tyler competed in the Pan Am Games in Cali, Colombia and was third in both the 1-meter and mixed team events and was four on platform.
He will head to Fukuoka, Japan, next month for the 2022 FINA World Championships and in June will compete in the World University Games in Chengdu, China.
Niday’s last year also has been full of medals, including winning on the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards at the 2021 Coral Spring Winter Invitational and sweeping all three boards at the Moose Moss Invitational.
In USA Diving’s Region 3 Championships, she won on platform and was second on both springboards.
At Zone B, she was first on platform, second on 3-meter and third on 1-meter and at Junior Nationals she again took gold on platform, silver on 3-meter and bronze on 1-meter.
She joined Tyler in Arizona for the UANA Pan-Am Junior Diving Championship and finished second on platform and fourth on 3-meter.
This year, she was first on 1-meter and platform in the 11-and-under age group and first on 12-13 girls 3-meter at Coral Springs.
At the Moose Moss, she swept all three boards in her age group and was second in the senior women 3-meter.
In the recent Carolina Big Dive in Huntersville, N.C., she competed seven times, winning four age-group events and taking second in three senior women events.
Merriman, a senior at Purdue, was fifth in both the prelims and finals on platform at the NCAA Women’s Championships last month at Georgia Tech.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.