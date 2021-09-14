Moss Farms divers Carson Tyler and Ellireese Niday are among 30 athletes that USA Diving has selected to compete in the 2021 UANA Junior Pan American Diving Championships.
The championships will be held Oct. 5-10, in Tempe, Arizona.
The team’s coach will be John Appleman. On his staff will be Moss Farms coach John Fox.
Tyler, who also competed at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials this year, took the gold medal in the 16-18 boys age group on the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards and a silver medal on platform at the Junior National Championships held this summer at the University of Indiana.
In her first National Championships, Niday won gold on platform, silver on 3-meter and bronze on 1-meter in the 11-and-under age group.
Of this and that:
With its 28-10 victory over Region 1-4A Bainbridge last Friday, Thomasville is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2017.
And that was the year coach Zach Grage led the Bulldogs to 12 straight victories and a berth in the Class AA state quarterfinals before falling to Heard County.
Thomasville, which also has defeated Brooks County, 42-34; Thomas County Central, 23-14; and Cairo, 26-21; will face a big test on Friday when it travels to Watkinsville to take on Oconee County.
Oconee is 3-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class 4A.
Thomasville is ranked No. 4 in Class 2A.
A former Colquitt County assistant, Grage is now in his sixth year at Thomasville and has a 45-21 record.
Grage is one of four former Packers who led their teams to victories last Friday.
• Reggie Stancil’s Peachtree Ridge Lions defeated Centennial 7-6 and are now 2-1.
Peachtree Ridge will play at home Friday against 0-2 Lanier.
• North Forsyth, under Robert Craft, blanked Etowah 14-0.
The Raiders will take a 3-1 record into their Region 6-7A opener at 1-2 Denmark on Friday.
• South Paulding defeated Chapel Hill 52-20 to raise its record to 2-1.
The Jason Nash-coached Spartans will open Region 5-6A play at home against 2-1 Rome on Friday.
• Teams coached by three former Packers came up short last Friday.
Vestavia Hills (Ala.), coached by Sean Calhoun, lost 24-14 to Oak Mountain and is now 0-4; Tim Cokely’s White County Warriors lost to Habersham Central 21-12 to drop to 1-3; and Phillip Hale’s Dooly County Bobcats lost their Region 4-A opener 32-7 to Montgomery County and are now 1-2.
Only one of Colquitt County’s seven non-Region 1-7A teams won last Friday and that was Marietta, which took a surprisingly lopsided 48-17 win over visiting Camden County.
The four that lost are Westlake, which fell to Creekside, 21-0; Valdosta, which lost to the Packers 48-42; Northside-Warner Robins, which lost to Warner Robins 49-7; and Alcovy, which fell to Eastside 30-21.
Neither Cedar Grove nor Heritage of Conyers played. Heritage’s game against Hapeville Charter was called off.
• John Samuel Shenker started at tight end in Auburn’s 62-0 victory over Alabama State and had one pass reception for eight yards.
The Tigers will go to Penn State on Saturday.
• Another Packer who was in a starting lineup on Saturday was Tyler Walker, who plays at Chattanooga.
Walker did not have a pass reception as the Mocs shut out North Alabama 20-0 and are now 1-1.
Chattanooga will play at Kentucky on Saturday.
• Ty French started at defensive end for Gardner-Webb in the Bulldogs’ 38-10 loss to Charlotte.
French was credited with three solo tackles, included two for losses, and one assist.
In two games, the 6-foot-3 230-pound sophomore has 13 total tackles.
Gardner-Webb will be home to play host to Lincoln on Saturday.
• Former Packer Daijun Edwards had seven carries for 29 yards in Georgia’s 56-7 win over UAB on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.
Over on the visitor’s sideline was Edwards’s former Colquitt County teammate Will Rykard, an offensive lineman for the Blazers.
• Ryan Fitzgerald converted two extra points and kicked a 53-yard field goal for Florida State on Saturday in the Seminoles’ 20-17 loss to Jacksonville State.
In two games, Fitzgerald is 5-for-5 in extra points and 2-for-3 in field goal attempts.
• Former Packer Ian Brinson started his 33rd consecutive game at right tackle for Lenoir-Rhyne in its 48-7 Sept. 4 season-opening victory over Virginia State.
The Bears were off last week.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder played in all nine games as a freshman in 2017 and has started every game since.
Now a graduate student, Brinson is a team captain for the Bears, who will put their No. 7 ranking in Division II on the line at Newberry on Saturday.
• Steven Krajewski started at quarterback for UConn in the Huskies 49-0 loss to Purdue last Saturday.
Krajewski completed 14-of-25 passes for 99 yards and an interception. He also ran 11 times for 42 yards.
UConn, now 0-3, will play at Army on Saturday.
• Tusculum lost 46-38 in double overtime at home against Chowan last Saturday, but Pioneer defensive end Nelson Louis had three solo tackles, including a sack, and one assisted tackle.
The 6-foot-2, 255-pound junior has eight tackles, including four sacks, in Tusculum’s first two games.
Louis was the South Atlantic Conference Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2018. He started four games for the Pioneers last season.
Now 1-1, Tusculum will be home to face Limestone on Saturday.
• Defensive back Nyquan Washington was credited with six solo tackles in Tennessee Tech’s 26-0 loss to Furman last week.
The Golden Eagles, now 0-2, will play at Tennessee on Saturday.
• In his first collegiate game last Saturday, Orion Bonner returned a kickoff 21 yards in Glenville (W.Va.) State’s 17-10 season-opening victory over Concord.
The Pioneers will play at UNC-Pembroke on Saturday.
• Defensive lineman Zy Brockington contributed a tackle as Memphis defeated Arkansas State 55-50 last week.
The Tigers will travel to Mississippi State on Saturday.
• Defensive back Jaheim Ward got his first collegiate tackle in Austin Peay’s 54-17 loss at Ole Miss.
The Governors will be at home to play host to Morehead State this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.