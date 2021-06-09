MOULTRIE – Colquitt County’s Carson Tyler has qualified for the semifinals in two events at USA Diving’s Olympic Team Trials, currently being held in Indianapolis, Ind.
The Moss Farms diver will try to advance to the semifinal in a third event Wednesday evening.
If he can qualify for the finals on the 3-meter springboard, the Moss Farm Diving Tiger will do so on his 17th birthday.
Tyler has already qualified for the finals in the platform and 3-meter synchro events.
His 354.35 on Wednesday morning was good for a 12th-place finish in the 3-meter prelims.
The top 18 divers qualified for the semifinals, which will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The semifinals will be broadcast on the Olympic Channel and live-streamed on NBC Sports.
The synchro finals will be televised on the Olympic Channel and live-stream on NBC Sports at 7 p.m. Friday.
The platform finals will be televised on NBC at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The 3-meter finals will be televised on NBC at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Tyler is the only diver among the 95 entered in the Olympic Trials who qualified in all three events.
Tyler and synchronized diving partner Maxwell Miller of The Woodlands (Texas) Diving Academy qualified for finals on Monday.
On Tuesday, Tyler scored a 355.75 in the prelims and then scored a 387.90 in the semifinals to qualify for Saturday’s platform finals.
“I think he’ll improve in the finals,” Moss Farms coach John Fox said of Tyler’s prospects on platform.
University of Kentucky and Moss Farms diver Chase Lane also qualified for finals on platform.
Wednesday morning, 39 divers competed for the 18 spots in the 3-meter semifinals.
After Tyler comfortably qualified in prelims, Fox said he expects the Indiana University-bound diver to reach the finals on the springboard as well.
“It is not beyond his capabilities to qualify,” Fox said. “I anticipate that he will do it.”
Tyler is competing for a spot on the team that will represent the U.S. in next month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
