MOULTRIE – Carson Tyler is the fifth Moss Farms diver to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.
But he has one distinction.
He is the youngest to qualify.
Moss Farms Diving coach John Fox announced Friday that Tyler will go to Indiana next month to compete in the Olympic Trials in all three events: 3-meter springboard, platform and 3-meter synchronized diving.
Moss Farms divers Brent Roberts and Lane Bassham were at the University of Alabama when they qualified for the Olympic Trials. Clayton Moss was at the University of Kentucky. Lauryn McCalley was diving at Tennessee.
Tyler will graduate from Colquitt County High School on May 29, just in time to get ready to go compete for a spot on the team that will represent the U.S. in the Tokyo Games, scheduled for July 23-August 8. The diving events are set for July 25-August 7.
The USA Diving Olympic Trials will be held June 6-13 at the Indiana University Natatorium.
Fox said he expects NBC to televise some of the Trials, likely the finals.
Tyler has committed to diving collegiately at Indiana, which has one of the nation’s top programs.
Fox said he was not surprised that Tyler earned a spot at the Olympic Trials, but “I didn’t expect all three events. We are just over the moon.
“It is a significant achievement for him and for the club.”
Fox said Tyler is “excited and ready.”
“And it is necessary for him to be there, considering the future he has,” the Moss Farm coach said. “I think he is one of the future Olympians.”
Tyler also could have opportunities to make the U.S. Olympic team in 2024 and 2028.
“With the experience he will get at the Olympic Trials, he will be set up for future success,” Fox said. “This will just motivate him more.”
Traditionally, divers have had to qualify for spots at the Olympic Trials at various meets. However, because the number of events was down because of COVID-19 concerns, USA Diving changed its procedure this year.
Coaches sent in videos of divers, which were evaluated by top international judges.
“Carson was a shoo-in,” Fox said.
Since coming back from a long competitive layoff, Tyler has been outstanding this year.
In February, he won the Georgia High School Association’s Class 7A 1-meter championship, scoring an 878.95, obliterating the previous record score by more than 120 points.
The 1-meter springboard is not an Olympic event, so Tyler’s concentration has been on the 3-meter springboard and platform.
At the Coral Springs Winter Invitational in late February, he won the 16-18 boys and senior men’s 3-meter competitions.
Back home for the Moose Moss Invitational in late March he was first on 3-meter and platform in 16-18 boys and also won the senior men 3-meter.
He was especially impressive in USA Diving’s Region 3 Championships held April 30-May 2 in Coral Springs, Fla., winning both the 3-meter and platform events and qualifying for the Zone Championships.
Zones will be held June 25-27, also at the recently renovated Moose Moss Aquatic Center.
Tyler will dive in the 3-meter synchro event at the Olympic Trials with Maxwell Miller of the Woodlands Diving Academy, which is located just north of Houston, Texas.
The two competed in the synchro event at the Moose Moss Invitational.
Miller also has qualified for Olympic Trials on the 3-meter springboard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.