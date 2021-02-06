MOULTRIE – After not having competed at a high level for more than a year, Carson Tyler was primed when he took to the 1-meter springboards in the Georgia High School Association’s recent state championships.
And the result was remarkable.
The Colquitt County High senior and Moss Farms-trained diver scored an 878.95 over his two six-dive lists to win his second straight state championship at the highest classification.
Winning two straight state championships is noteworthy in itself, but the way he dominated is especially impressive.
Tyler’s score broke the state record, set in 2019 by Peter Smithson of Collins Hill, by 126.60 points.
“I felt really good,” Tyler said. “I was confident with my whole list. I’m happy with my score.”
While Tyler somewhat downplayed his accomplishment, his coach certainly didn’t.
“I think he wanted to set a record,” Moss Farms coach John Fox said. “He’s a senior. It was his last high school diving hurrah. He hadn’t been able to compete at a high level for a long time.
“He was itching.”
Tyler’s score was 427.75 after the six-dive prelims. He scored 451.20 in the finals.
He had recently added a back 2 ½ to his list that he was still gaining confidence in, but he was hitting on all cylinders on all 12 dives.
Also helping Tyler to get to the record score was a list that carries high degrees of difficulty.
Tyler went into the high school championships as a favorite and not just because he won last year.
He signed in November to take his considerable talents to Indiana University, which has one of the nation’s top collegiate diving programs.
There he will compete for coach Drew Johansen, the 2012 Olympics coach and 2015 World Championships coach.
“They have an amazing diving facility there,” he said. “The town there is super cool. It just felt right. I think it is the place to take me to the next level.”
Tyler is a four-time Junior Nationals medalist and was a member of the 2019 Junior Pan American Championships team that competed in Santiago, Chile, where he had one fifth- and two sixth-place finishes.
He also was a member of the USA Diving’s High Performance Level 3 squad and will have a chance to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials later this year.
Tyler is looking forward to competing in events that were canceled because of the coronavirus last summer, including USA Regionals, Zones and, in August, Junior Nationals in Indianapolis.
Helping Tyler achieve his goals the last few years has been Fox and the young diver made clear he appreciates what the coach is doing for him.
“He is so great in teaching mindset and fundamentals,” Tyler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.