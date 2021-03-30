MOULTRIE — Former Packer Tyler Walker got his most extensive playing time for UT-Chattanooga last Saturday and made the most of the opportunity.
The freshman receiver had five pass receptions for 91 yards, including one for 37 yards, when the Mocs fell to Mercer last Saturday 35-28.
Walker had an outstanding senior season in 2019, catching 45 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns while helping lead the Packers to a 9-3 record.
Chattanooga will play next on Saturday when they travel to Western Carolina.
Laquavion Haynes, Walker’s former Colquitt County teammate, is playing defensive end for the Catamounts.
Another former Colquitt County defender, Nyquan Washington, had one tackle while roaming the secondary for Tennessee Tech last week in its 24-21 loss to Southeast Missouri.
• Henry Daniels had a productive three games for the ABAC baseball team.
The freshman former Packer when 6-for-11 with a home run to raise his batting average to .397. He has clubbed seven home runs for the Stallions.
• Georgia College has recently endured a four-game losing streak, but Jay Saunders is still getting his hits, going 4-for-12 during the stretch.
Saunders is hitting .407 with three doubles, a triple and 14 runs batted in for the Bobcats, who are now 11-9.
• Raines Plant, playing at Thomas University, has been a bit of a roll himself lately.
In a recent four-game stretch, Plant went 5-for-15.
On March 23, Plant went 4-for-5 and drove in three runs in a 6-4 win over Freed-Hardeman of Henderson, Tenn.
Last Saturday, he went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in while batting third in the lineup in a win over St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Fla. Plant is batting .316 with six doubles and 16 RBIs.
• John Samuel Shenker had a base hit in Auburn’s loss to Kentucky on Saturday and is hitting .286 for the Tigers. Shenker plays football and baseball for Auburn.
• JT Whatley, a freshman playing for Andrew College,went 4-for-4 and drove in two runs in a victory at South Georgia State last week. Whatley is hitting .337 with five doubles, a triple and five home runs.
• Gavin Patel had a single and two RBI’s in Kennesaw State’s recent 12-10 win over Jacksonville State.
The red-shirt sophomore is hitting .273 with a pair of doubles and eight RBIs.
• Tory Ponder had one pass reception, good for 44 yards, in Tusculum’s 47-7 victory at Erskine last Saturday. The 2-1 Pioneers will home to face Limestone this week.
