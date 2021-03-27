MOULTRIE, Ga. – Carson Tyler won the 16-18 boys 3-meter event on Friday in the first day of Moose Moss Invitational at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center.
The invitational, which has drawn some 163 divers from 14 clubs, will continue Saturday and Sunday.
Tyler, who is headed to Indiana University to dive collegiately, scored 671.20 to edge RipFest’s Tyler Downs, who is heading to Purdue, by seven points.
Bo Bridges and Nolan Lewis, Tyler’s Moss Farms teammates, were fourth and fifth.
Tyler also teamed with Maxwell Miller of the The Woodlands Diving Academy in the senior men’s 3-meter synchro.
Also earning gold medals for Moss Farms on Friday were Beck Gregory, in the 11-and-under boys 3-meter finals, and Ellireese Niday in the 11-and-under girls 1-meter finals.
Another first-place finished turned in Friday was by 43-year-old Laura Wilkerson of The Woodlands Dive Club in the Senior women’s platform event.
Wilkerson, who won the gold medal at the 2000 Olympics, is attempting a comeback.
Shannon Icard took a second-place finish in the 14-15 girls 1-meter event, which drew 25 entries. Selah Huante placed second behind Gregory in the 11-and-under boys 3-meter and Tuck Gregory was second in the 14-15 boys.
Also on Friday, the 11-and-under girls finals also drew Moss Farms divers Amelia Gregory (fifth), Austin Anderson (sixth) and Ruby DeMott; the 12-13 girls, Kylee Mathis, Kendall Deloach, Lauren Maag and Jerzie Coots; 16-18 girls 1-meter, Ruth Anne McCranie, Abi White, Mauri Leroux, Jodi Cobb, Skyler Hopper and Kindal Culpeper; 11-and-under boys 3-meter, Charles Stevens; 12-13 boys 3-meter, Selah Huante, Beck Gregory, Judson Taylor and Christopher Griffin; 14-15 boys 3-meter, Trip Gregory (third); 16-18 boys 3-meter, Carter Davis and Timothy Fagan; FC level 2 girls 1-meter, Ava Harden (second) and Natalie Tyson (third); FC level 2 boys 3-meter, Landon Thomas (first), Tripp Bridges (second), Steele Weeks (third) and William Bius (sixth); FC level 6 boys 3-meter, William Tyson; FC level 8 boys 3-meter, Gibson Stuckey (second).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.