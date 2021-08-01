NDIANAPOLIS – Carson Tyler gave Moss Farms Diving its second gold medal when he won the 16-18 boys 3-meter springboard event on Sunday at the USA Diving Junior National Championships being held at the Indiana University Natatorium.
Ellireese Niday earned the Colquitt County club’s first championship when she won the 11-and-under platform event on Wednesday.
Tyler, who reached the finals in the platform and 3-meter synchronized diving at the recent U.S. Olympic Team Trials, finished first in the 3-meter semifinals earlier on Sunday before improving his score in the finals.
His finals score of 705.30 left Jack Matthews of Miami Diving in second place, 57.40 points back at 647.90.
Maxwell Miller, Tyler’s synchro partner at the Olympic Team Trials, was sixth. Miller represents The Woodlands (Texas) Diving Academy.
Tyler, who is headed to Indiana University to continue his diving career, could add to his medal count when he competes on platform on Tuesday.
Moss Farms divers Nolan Lewis and Bo Bridges did not qualify for finals in 3-meter.
Both will be in the platform field.
Moss Farms has five medals through the first the first five days of Junior Nationals.
Niday added a silver medal on 3-meter and a bronze medal on 1-meter and Beck Gregory took a bronze medal in the 11-and-under boys platform finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.