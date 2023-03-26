Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.