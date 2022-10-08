VALDOSTA – For the first time since 2016, the Valdosta Wildcats claimed victory in the Winnersville Classic – defeating the Lowndes Vikings (3-3, 0-1 Region 1-7A) 13-6 Friday night.
With the win, the 'Cats and second-year head coach Shelton Felton improve to 7-0; matching the team's best start to a season since 2014.
"It was a tough matchup, a tough Lowndes team. Coach (Zach) Grage and his staff did a great job getting those kids to play lights out," Felton said. "It's Region 1-7A. Any given night, somebody can beat you. Man, my kids played lights out on defense – the Valdosta way. That's the standard."
After an Eric Brantley sack for a 15-yard loss, the Vikings were backed up third-and-32 from their own 40.
On the next play, sophomore quarterback Marvis Parrish fired a pass downfield with the Valdosta defense bringing pressure but the pass was picked off by Jaylen Bentley with 1:34 to go – sending the visitors' side at Martin Stadium into a frenzy.
"That was a big play," Felton said. "We talk about it all the time; take advantage of opportunities and make plays. Big time players make big time plays and he made the play. Everybody talks about the defensive line, but we're pretty good on each level on defense. He made a hell of a play."
With the Vikings still in possession of timeouts, they foiled Valdosta's attempt to run out the clock – forcing a punt and giving themselves a chance to potentially score or take the lead with 1:09 remaining.
Clinging to the lead, the 'Cats needed to fend off a compelling final charge by the Vikings.
Parrish, who was momentarily knocked out of the game after a massive hit from Brantley midway through the fourth quarter, completed a pass to junior running back Jacarre Fleming on third down for a key first down.
Unfortunately for the Vikings, Parrish took another bone-jarring hit from linebacker Jarius Curry that kept him on the turf for several moments before he was helped off to the sideline by the Lowndes training staff.
With Parrish out of the game and equipped with a fresh set of downs, the Vikings turned to freshman Tayt Snellgrove to lead the remainder of the final drive.
On second-and-9 from his own 44, Snellgrove uncorked a pass downfield with the fast-approaching Valdosta defense closing in, looking for top receiver Kevis Thomas.
Snellgrove's pass wobbled and looked to be falling well short as two 'Cats, including senior ball hawk Tim Roberson, went up eagerly for the game-sealing interception. The ball brushed off both sets of Valdosta hands before landing in the hands of Thomas for a Viking first down at the Valdosta 38.
Following an incompletion and a fumbled snap recovered by Snellgrove, the Vikings spiked the ball on third down – taking them down to a final shot at the end zone with 6 seconds remaining.
Snellgrove's pass intended for Keylan Hicks was batted down by Valdosta's Amari Tomblin as time expired – sealing the first Wildcat victory at Martin Stadium since 2015.
"I'll tell anybody, defensive line is the strength of our team," Felton said. "They played, the linebackers played, the secondary – we played good as a unit and we were covering guys and letting those guys rush the passer. I'm just so proud of the defensive staff and the whole defense."
Playing in his first Winnersville Classic, sophomore quarterback Todd Robinson overcame an early fumble and an interception to lead the 'Cats to victory.
Robinson went 8 of 16 for 90 yards, but rushed for 46 yards including a 19-yard touchdown run for Valdosta's first score of the night – assuring Valdosta would not go scoreless in the Classic for the second straight year.
"The thing about it, and we talked about it – the atmosphere," Felton said. "It was a great atmosphere and he had those normal jitters that he hadn't had in a while, but he got it together. He performed, he got us lined up and made some big throws. He just played good and I'm proud of him. He's done what I want him to do."
Valdosta finished with 254 total yards – 164 coming on the ground as the 'Cats averaged 5.0 yards per carry on the night.
Valdosta earned 13 first downs compared to 12 for Lowndes. Valdosta also won the battle on third down, converting on 6 of 13 chances while Lowndes was just 3 of 15.
In all, there were 22 penalties committed Friday. Lowndes was flagged 12 times for 90 yards while Valdosta was called for 10 penalties totaling 70 yards.
Ahmad Denson led the way for the 'Cats with four carries for 85 yards, none bigger than his 80-yard sprint down the Lowndes sideline for a touchdown on first down to put Valdosta up by 10 with 1:41 left in the first quarter.
"God blessed me and gave me two Densons – one last year (Terrell) and one this year," Felton said. "Ahmad has great vision. He has great instincts. He's a great runner. He's undersized, but he's a good runner. He's done a good job and we felt like, on that play, if he could make one guy miss, he was gonna take it to the house."
Kicker Aiden Andrews scored all six points for the Vikings. Andrews' 35-yard field goal made it a one-score game with 11:33 left in the second quarter. Andrews' 22-yard field goal put the Vikings ahead 3-0 with 8:46 left in the first quarter.
Lowndes produced a season-low 201 total yards against Valdosta.
The Vikings finished with 122 yards on 37 carries Friday night – led by Fleming, who carried the ball 16 times for 74 yards.
Parrish, who was also playing in his first Winnersville Classic, went 6 of 16 for 52 yards with an interception along with 47 yards rushing in the loss.
Thomas had two catches for 43 yards in the game for the Vikings.
Jalen Whitehead had three catches for 46 yards to lead the Valdosta passing attack. Shaq Wright added one catch for 14 yards while Tyran Small had a pair of catches for 12 yards.
After losing his first Winnersville Classic as head coach last season, Felton said he would only give his team 24 hours to mourn the loss before moving on.
After getting his first win over Lowndes Friday night, Felton was asked how long he would savor the flavor.
The coach paused for a moment before flashing a smile, "I'm gonna go 36 this time."
OMAR WHITE, MVP
Valdosta junior defensive tackle Omar White spearheaded a dominating performance by the defensive line, earning Most Valuable Player honors with five solo tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack on the night.
"It means a lot," White said of winning Winnersville MVP. "Being able to come play in my first Winnersville with Coach Felton. I'm glad I was able to experience this. He's put us through it day in and day out. I credit Coach Felton for this MVP."
With White dominating inside, Brantley had an outstanding performance as well with a team-leading eight tackles and five of the team's 14 tackles for loss Friday night.
The tandem of White and Brantley found themselves in the Lowndes backfield often Friday night, disrupting the Vikings' offensive rhythm at critical junctures in the game.
"They're game-changers – that's who they are," Felton said of White and Brantley. "They play physical, fast. They play Wildcat football and those guys are hard to block. If those guys are having a great night, it's hard to beat us on defense."
FRIENDS BECOME RIVALS
Friday's game pit longtime friends, Felton and Grage, against each other in the storied Winnersville rivalry.
The two men, who won a state championship together on Rush Propst's staff at Colquitt in 2014, embraced and spoke briefly at midfield after the game.
"Man, that's my brother. I told him good job, good fight," Felton said of his interaction with Grage. "His guys came to play. Those guys are turning it over and playing good ball. They're going to win some games and we're going to match up. It's going to be a long rivalry between me and him. I've got nothing but love for Coach Grage. He's a great coach."
ONE FOR 2021
Last season Felton, the first Black head football coach in Valdosta program history, led a depleted Valdosta team through a tumultuous season buoyed by the play of a group of seniors that were banned from playing in the postseason.
Felton dedicated the win to last year's seniors before taking time to reflect on comments he heard during his inaugural season leading the 'Cats.
"It means a lot, man," an emotional Felton said after the game. "For those seniors last year, this is for them. They fought through. They believed in me. They didn't quit on me. They helped build this standard and it's emotional.
"I don't want to ruin the night, but I heard a lot of comments about my color and how I couldn't win this and how I couldn't coach and the score says 13-6 Valdosta. That means I can coach a little bit being a man of color."
UP NEXT
Valdosta hosts Richmond Hill next Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.
Lowndes hosts Dunbar (Fla.) for Homecoming Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.
