VALDOSTA - Valdosta scored two runs - including the final one on a bases-loaded hit batsman - in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 5-4 walk-off home victory over Colquitt County on Saturday.
The Packers had scored a run in the top of the seventh to take a 4-3 lead before the Wildcats got the winning runs without the benefit of a hit in the bottom of the bottom of the inning.
The Packers out-hit the Wildcats 10-4, but Valdosta took advantage of six bases on balls issued by the final two Colquitt County pitchers to get the win.
The loss is the first for the Packers after opening the season with victories over Cairo and Bainbridge.
Valdosta scored first with an unearned run off Colquitt County starter Cole Whatley in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead.
Colquitt tied the game with a run in the top of fourth and went ahead with two runs in the fifth.
But Valdosta scored twice in the bottom of the inning to tie the game again.
Neither team scored in the sixth, and in the seventh, the Packers took the lead and, finally, lost it.
Cole Whatley started on the mound for the Packers and went the first three innings and gave up just one hit and the unearned run and struck out seven Wildcats.
Mason Moore pitched the fourth and got two outs in the fifth before being relieved in favor of Cameron Summerlin.
Moore was charged with two runs and three hits and he walked three. He struck out three batters.
Summerlin got the final out in fifth, pitched a scoreless sixth, but couldn’t get the final out in the seventh and took the loss.
He was charged with two runs without giving up a hit. He walked three, struck out three and also hit two batters.
Cannon Whatley led the Packers offense with three more hits.
He is now 8-for-12 in Colquitt County’s first three games.
Davis Dalton had two hits; Hayes Lightsey had a double; and Cam Cook, Cole Whatley, Chasyn Miley and Jardae Williams each added a single.
Miley, Dalton and Cole Whatley had the Colquitt County RBIs.
The Packers will be off until Friday when they travel to Douglas to take on Coffee.
On Saturday, Feb. 26, the Packers will meet Pike County at 3 p.m. and Thomasville at 6 p.m. at Thomasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.