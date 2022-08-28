MOULTRIE – Valdosta won its second game in a row to start the season last Friday and Camden County also has a two-game streak – unfortunately, the Kingsland Wildcats are 0-2.
Also in the second week of the season, Colquitt County won its second in a row by blanking Stockbridge 29-0; Lowndes evened its record with a 33-0 blanking of Gadsden County, Fla.; and Richmond Hill fell to 1-1 with a 20-7 loss to Ware County in Waycross.
Valdosta 34, Cook 7
The Wildcats played the Hornets for the first time in 69 years and took a weather-shortened victory at home.
The game featured a pair of head coaches who had been assistants at Colquitt County.
Shelton Felton helped keep his Wildcats unbeaten in a game that was called with 9:30 left in the fourth quarter because of the weather.
By then, the Cats had left little doubt as to who the winner would be.
The game also featured a 45-minute lightning delay in the second quarter.
Coach Byron Slack’s Hornets, who opened the season the week before with a 55-7 win over Pelham, held Valdosta scoreless in the first quarter, but could not hold out.
Valdosta rushed for 159 yards, including 105 by senior Charles Williams, who had a 70-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats up 28-7.
Valdosta quarterback Todd Robinson completed just 3-of-7 passes for 10 yards.
Drew Folsom, Cook’s junior quarterback completed 8-of16 passes for 160 yards.
Valdosta (2-0) will be back at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on Friday to face Banneker (2-0).
Cook (1-1) will return to Adel to play host to defending Class A-Public state champion Brooks County (2-0) next Friday.
Lowndes 33, Gadsden County (Fla.) 0
Defending Region 1-7A champion Lowndes bounced back from a 38-20 season-opening loss to American Heritage by shutting out Gadsden County (Fla.) 33-0 on Friday at Martin Stadium.
The Vikings led 14-0 at the half then had to wait out a nearly 90-minute lightning delay before the start of the third quarter.
The Lowndes first half scores came on a Marvis Parrish-to-Kevis Thomas pass and an Aalim Brown run.
Lowndes went on to score 19 points in the third quarter. The second half was played in the rain.
The Jaguars, playing their season-opener, were flagged 17 times for 125 yards in penalties.
The win was the first for Lowndes under new head coach Zach Grage.
The Vikings will play a third-straight opponent from Florida when North Miami Beach visits on Friday.
The Chargers are 0-1 after a season-opening 42-6 loss to Niceville last Friday.
Ware County 20, Richmond Hill 7
After a season-opening 14-0 victory over Effingham County, Richmond Hill managed only a first-quarter touchdown run by Zion Gillard and fell to the Gators in Waycross.
Richmond Hill quarterback Ty Goldrick completed 18-of-31 passes, but for just 85 yards and no scores.
Gillard led the Wildcats with 101 yards on 25 carries.
Lee Johnson led the Richmond Hill defense with eight total tackles, including one for loss.
Gabe Bauman and Phoenix Emberton each had seven tackles.
Richmond Hill (1-1) will play host to Jenkins (1-1) on Friday. Ware County will face Baldwin (0-2) next.
Brunswick 16, Camden County 10
Brunswick defeated the Wildcats in a battle of coastal rivals for just the second time since 2000.
Camden had won 13 of the last 14 meetings.
And the game was not decided until Brunswick’s Lionel Twitty batted away a Mason Robinson pass on a fourth-and-goal on the final play at Glynn County Stadium.
Camden, which started 18 underclassmen, is 0-2 for the first time since 2016.
The Wildcats led 10-7 on a 37-yard touchdown run by Quan Floyd with 3:16 left in the third quarter, but the Pirates tied the game on a field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter and took the 16-10 lead on Jayden Drayton’s second touchdown of the game.
Brunswick quarterback J.R. Elkins completed 7-of-10 passes for 73 yards in his second varsity start and the Pirates finished with 249 yards of offense.
Camden County (0-2) will play host to Glynn Academy (2-0) next Friday.
Brunswick will be off next Friday and will play host to Bolles School of Jacksonville, Fla., on Sept. 9.
