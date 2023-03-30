MOULTRIE, Ga. – With a final score of 8-0, the Lady Packers varsity soccer dominated the field against Valdosta Tuesday night.
The Lady Packers are currently 5-7 overall, sitting third in the region at 3-4.
The Packers also won with a final score of 4-1, making them 10-2 overall. They remain undefeated in region play, sitting in first place.
“The girls accomplished the goals they had set in practice,” said head coach Colby Simpson. “They connected their passes and found the splits, giving them the opportunity to attack the goal.”
At halftime the score was 6-0.
“Several JV players got tons of playing time,” said Lady Packers assistant coach Kim Luttrell.
By the end of the 90 minutes, two more goals were scored.
The eight Lady Packer goals were scored by Krystal Guerrero, Yaquelin Aguilar, Jessica Sanchez, Mollie Hewett and Lynnsey Luttrell.
Though the Packers scored half the goals as the Lady Packers, they still came home with a win.
“We are moving the ball a lot better and faster,” said head coach Jimbo Jarvis. “Our defense is solid and they hold the ball really well so we are getting more opportunities on goal. The boys are playing more as a unit instead of 11 individuals on the pitch.”
At halftime, the Packers had gotten the score to 3-1.
In the second half, the Packers managed to both score one more goal and kept the Vikings from any more points.
Each of the four Packer goals were scored by a different athlete.
It takes the entire team to get the ball down in scoring position, but Lee Duvergel, Bryan Ortiz, Sammy Jimenez and Derek Espinoza were the ones to get that final touch that sent the ball past the goalie.
“No matter what happens on Friday these boys have worked their rear ends off this season to be in the position that they are currently in,” said Jarvis. “I am proud of what they have become and who they are. This being the last year for many of these boys, going out on top as champions would be a great way to end their high school careers.”
Both the Packers and Lady Packers have one final region game before their tournament when Richmond Hill comes Friday to Packer Park.
