MOULTRIE – In her first season as the Colquitt County volleyball coach, Julia Okongwu has been looking for improvement in the players in the young Lady Packers program.
And while there is plenty of emphasis on the underclass players who will lead the program the next few years, this year’s seniors have been a key part of putting down a foundation for the future.
The 12th-graders on this year’s team were honored during Thursday’s Senior Night ceremony and Okongwu noted how much the six have matured over their careers and especially this season.
“They’ve grown so much,” she said of My’Eisha Stokes, Azeneth Villalobos, Adrienne Johnston, Shadasia Reynolds, Autumn Hampton and Ashley Ma. “I’m going to miss them. But I know they are going to be successful.”
The team has struggled this season and dropped 2-0 decisions to Camden County, Lowndes and Tift County in Tifton on Saturday.
“Yes, it’s tough losing,” Okongwu said. “But after a loss, we can look and see how much we are progressing. My focus is building and helping them grow.”
And the seniors have been a part of that improvement, performing on the court and showing a willingness to help the younger players, Okongwu said.
Stokes has been part of the unselfish attitude of the seniors, Okongwu said.
“She is always encouraging her teammates,” she said of Stokes, who plays in the middle. “As her senior season has gone on, you can see how more aware she has become.
“And she is always willing to help me.”
Villalobos, who primarily plays on left side in the back, has been with the program for three years and Okongwu has appreciated her “eye for the game.”
“She sees everyone on the court so well and talks to them,” Okongwu said.
Johnston was selected by Okongwu to be one of the team’s three captains.
“She understands the game so well,” she said. “She’s mentally strong and is a hard worker and hardly ever comes off the floor.”
Now in her fourth season with the varsity, Reynolds, who plays in the middle, understands her position even more this year, Okongwu said.
“I have watched her grow,” the coach said. “She has gotten so much stronger this year. It’s been a phenomenal experience for me to watch her from the beginning until now. And she gives everything, in practice and in the games.”
Hampton was selected by her teammates as one of the team captains.
“She is always trying to figure things out,” Okongwu said. “And she is very verbal with her teammates.
“She is also very high-spirited, very energetic.”
Okongwu said she has heard from officials and opposing coaches about what a fine player Hampton has become.
“And she is one of the top students in her class,” the coach said. “I know she’ll go far.”
Ma is the other Lady Packer named as a captain by her teammates.
“She owns her position,” Okongwu said. “No one can take it from her. “And she helps the younger kids, helping to groom them.
“I’ll tell you, without Ashley on the court, we’d be in trouble.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.