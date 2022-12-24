MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County volleyball team, coming off its most successful season, placed four of its performers on the All-Region 1-7A team.
Jessie Eunice, Ava Dickens and Jaina Turner were named to the second team and Wynn Kinsey earned honorable mention.
Those four and others on the varsity, junior varsity and middle school teams were honored recently at the annual banquet.
The varsity Coaches Award went to Kate Summerlin.
The Best Defense Award went to senior Maycee Lowery; Best All Around, Kinsey; and Best Offense, to Dickens.
Also honored were the Lady Packers’ four seniors: Dickens, Lowery, Bri Smith and Takiya Tuff.
The Lady Packers went 21-16 this season, posting the most wins in school history under first-year coach Jess Cohen.
The junior varsity awards went to Juliette Turner, Best Offense; Melanie Harp, Best Defense; Ny’Asia Farmer, Most Improved; and Carli Brown, Coaches Award.
The middle school region team’s awards went to Nora Avera, Offensive Player of the Year; Jaida Gachuz, Defensive Player of the Year; Julia Costin, Most Valuable Player; and Taraji Green, Coach’s Award.
The non-region team’s awards went to Brooklyn Faucett, Player of the Year; Cindi Jo Cooper, Defensive Player of the Year; Madison Lane, Most Valuable Player; and Isabella Reagan, Coaches Award.
Of this and that:
• Former Colquitt County football player Kaleb Dawson has graduated from Appalachian State with a degree in Health and Physical Education (K-12).
After spending five years at App State, Dawson has entered the transfer portal and is seeking a place he can use his final two years of eligibility.
• Three former Packers and one current Colquitt County coach are associated with teams that have won recent NCAA bowl football games.
Will Rykard has been the starting center for the University of Alabama-Birmingham team that defeated Miami of Ohio 24-20 in the Bahamas Bowl.
Former Colquitt County assistant coaches Travis Pearson and Evan McKissack are on the staff at Troy, which defeated University of Texas-San Antonio 18-12 in the Cure Bowl in Orlando
Colquitt County defensive coordinator Jeremy Rowell is a graduate of Troy and played quarterback for the Trojans.
Also, Wake Forest, where Brian Daniels is the head of Equipment Services, defeated Missouri 27-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.
• Colquitt County’s two-time state wrestling champion Austin Paradice has posted a 3-1 as a freshman on the UT-Chattanooga wrestling team.
• Looking ahead, it is about six weeks to the start of the Colquitt County High baseball season.
The Packers will meet Worth County on Monday, Feb. 6, in a preseason scrimmage on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium.
Colquitt will open the regular season the next day at Lee County.
The home-opener will be on Tuesday, Feb. 14, when Thomas County Central visits.
Colquitt was 18-17 and reached the state quarterfinals last spring, the first season under head coach Brandon Brock.
