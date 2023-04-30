MOULTRIE, Ga. - Former Colquitt County High and LSU defensive back Jay Ward was taken in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.
He was the 134th player selected.
Ward played in 46 games during his four-year career at LSU, where he was a member of the Tigers’ 2019 National Championship team.
He finished with 164 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and six interceptions.
While playing for the Packers from 2016-2018, he had 11 career interceptions, tied for third all-time at Colquitt County.
Ward is the first former Packer taken in the NFL draft since Florida State offensive lineman Cameron Erving was selected in the first round by the Cleveland Browns in 2015.
Ward will join another former Packer when he reports to the Vikings.
Defensive lineman T.J. Smith, who played collegiately at Arkansas, appeared in one game with the Vikings in each of the last two seasons.
Smith signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings on January 20, 2023.
On Saturday, former Packer and Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker signed as a free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Shenker was a four-year starter for the Tigers.
He holds the school’s all-time records for catches by a tight end with 68, single-season tight end receptions with 33 and single-season tight end receiving yardage with 413.
After transferring from Deerfield-Windsor in Albany, Shenker played his senior high school season for Colquitt County in 2016, catching 30 passes for 451 yards and two touchdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.