MOULTRIE – Former Colquitt County High teammates Jay Ward of LSU and Daijun Edwards of Georgia helped lead their teams to victories on Saturday and are looking forward to being on opposing sidelines in the Southeastern Conference championship game, which will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The game will be televised by CBS.
Georgia, the defending national champion and ranked No. 1, remained undefeated when it won at Kentucky 16-6 on Saturday.
Edwards had 14 carries for 50 yards for the Bulldogs, who will take a 11-0 record into its regular-season finale against Georgia Tech on Saturday in Athens. The game will kick off at noon and will be televised on ESPN.
Ward, who starts in the secondary for LSU, had three solo tackles in the Tigers 41-10 victory over UAB Saturday night.
LSU, 9-2 and ranked No. 6, will travel to meet 4-7 Texas A&M at 7 p.m. on Saturday. That game also will be on ESPN.
• The Colquitt County wrestling program will hold its fifth annual Packer Scramble fund-raiser golf tournament on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Sunset Country Club.
Entry fees are $125 per player or $500 per four-man team.
There are several levels of sponsorship as well.
Lunch will be provided. Tee off is 12:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Colquitt County wrestling coach Benjy Scarbor at 560-8448 or email him at benjamin.scarbor@colquitt.k12.ga.us.
• Ryan Fitzgerald converted after all seven Florida State touchdowns on Saturday in the 49-17 victory over Louisiana.
The 8-3 Seminoles will play host to Florida at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The game will be televised on ABC.
• Kamaar Bell and Carter Boatwright started on offense for Florida Atlantic in its 49-21 loss at Middle Tennessee State.
The 5-6 Owls will be home to face Western Kentucky on Saturday.
• Ty French had two solo and two assisted tackles, including a sack, in Gardner-Webb’s 38-17 win over North Carolina A&T.
The Bulldogs are 5-5 overall and 5-0 in the Big South Conference.
• UNC-Charlotte defeated Louisiana Tech 26-21 to finish its season with a 3-9 record.
Red-shirt freshman quarterback Xavier Williams played in six games for Charlotte, completing 34-of-67 passes for 420 yards and two touchdowns.
• Senior Dee Walker finished his season at Texas A&M-Commerce with 23 solo tackles and 37 assisted tackles including 1.5 sacks.
The Lions concluded their season with a 5-6 record with a 22-14 loss to Tennessee State.
• Jaheim Ward had two assisted tackles for Austin Peay in its 34-0 loss to Alabama.
The Governors are 7-4.
• Taj Sanders played in nine games and had five pass receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown for Western Illinois, which finished its season 0-11.
• Nyquan Washington, a sophomore defensive back, had four total tackles and pulled down an interception for Tennessee Tech in a season-ending loss to North Carolina Central.
Washington played in six games this season.
• Former Packer wide receiver Orion Bonner finished his sophomore season at Glenville (W.Va.) State with 42 pass receptions for 636 yards and five touchdowns.
• Janiah Ellis scored 20 points and 12 points in the Clark Atlanta University women’s basketball team’s first two games of the season, a win over Johnson C. Smith and a loss to Elizabeth City State.
• Former Colquitt County girls basketball star and longtime women’s college basketball coach Vanessa Taylor is now the assistant coach at Queens University in Charlotte, N.C.
Taylor spent the last five seasons as the associate head women’s basketball coach at Coastal Carolina.
She has been the head coach at Elizabeth City State, Johnson C. Smith and North Carolina Central and has 331 victories as a head coach.
She is a graduate of Tuskegee University.
• Former Colquitt County girls soccer player Makaya Allen played in nine games, starting two, for ABAC this season.
• Colquitt County’s two-time state wrestling champion Austin Paradice took second place at 157 pounds in the recent Citadel Open.
Paradice is a freshman at UT-Chattanooga.
• Nic Jarvis, another Colquitt County state high school champion wrestler, wrestles at Reinhardt University and placed first at 285 pounds in the UNC-Pembroke Open.
Jarvis won by major decision in his first match over Jairo Caceras of St. Thomas; took a 4-1 decision over Jaylen McClammy of Mt. Olive; and, in the first-place match, won a 6-1 decision over Ryan Walker of UNC-Piedmont.
• Colquitt County High swimmer Kathrine Springman placed fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and sixth in the 50-yard freestyle in the Dean Ferrell Invitational held Nov. 12 at the Thomasville YMCA.
Colquitt County’s Ellery McBryde was sixth in the 100-yard freestyle and ninth in the 50-yard freestyle.
Also representing the Lady Packers in the meet were Mattie Rigsby, Marina Perez and Kara Hall.
