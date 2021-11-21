Jay Ward grabbed his second interception of the season to help LSU defeat Louisiana-Monroe 27-14 last Saturday in Baton Rouge.
The second-quarter pick and seven-yard return led to an LSU field goal that put the Tigers up 10-0.
The former Packer also had two solo tackles, including one for a loss, and six assists for the Tigers, who raised their record to 5-6 overall.
The interception was fifth of his career for the junior safety from Colquitt County.
Ward also is a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
LSU will finish the regular season on Saturday at home against Texas A&M.
Of this and that:
• Former Colquitt County head boys basketball coach Levon Grant is now the head coach at Liberty County.
Grant takes over from Julian Stokes, who resigned earlier this year after six seasons that included a state championship.
Grant went to Liberty County, which plays in Region 3-AAA, from Rome High School.
Grant was Colquitt County’s head coach in 2011-2012 and 2012-2013, posting an 11-33 record.
• Former Packer offensive lineman Ian Brinson’s college football career ended last Saturday when Lenior-Rhyne was defeated 31-10 by Bowie State in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Brinson, who started at right tackle, played in 52 games for the Bears.
• Daijun Edwards carried six times for 16 yards and scored a touchdown on a 7-yard run in Georgia’s 56-7 victory over Charleston Southern between the hedges last Saturday.
The Bulldogs will travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech this Saturday.
• Ryan Fitzgerald connected on a 36-yard field goal and converted after all three of Florida State’s field goals in a 26-23 victory over Boston College.
The Seminoles will play at Florida on Saturday.
• Gardner-Webb defeated North Carolina A&T 35-27 in its final game of the season last Saturday.
The Bulldogs finish 4-7 overall and 2-5 in the Big South Conference.
Ty French had six solo tackles, including two for losses, three assists and a sack in the game.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound sophomore defensive end played in nine games and had 28 solo and 24 assisted tackles, including 12.5 tackles for losses, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
• Jay Blakely was credited with a solo tackle and a quarterback hurry in Tennessee’s 60-14 victory over South Alabama in Knoxville last Saturday.
The Volunteers, now 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC, will be home to meet Vanderbilt this Saturday.
• Red-shirt freshman Kamaar Bell started his 11th game at right guard for Florida Atlantic in the Owls’ 52-17 loss to Western Kentucky last Saturday.
The Owls are now 5-6 overall and 3-4 in Conference USA.
Florida Atlantic will be home to face Middle Tennessee State on Saturday.
• Steven Krajewski completed 18-of-42 passes for 174 yards and three interceptions in UConn’s 49-17 loss at Central Florida last Saturday.
The Huskies, now 1-10, will be home to face Houston on Saturday.
• Tennessee Tech starting cornerback Nyquan Washington had three solo tackles, an assisted tackle and a pass breakup in the Golden Eagles’ 48-20 loss to Austin Peay.
In all 11 games for the 3-8 Golden Eagles, Washington had 31 solo tackles, 10 assists, one tackle for a loss and eight pass breakups.
• Although UT-Martin dropped its regular-season finale 31-14 to Southeast Missouri State, the Ohio Valley Conference champion will meet Missouri State next Saturday in the first round of the Division I football playoffs.
In the loss to Southeast Missouri State, defensive back Shawn Shamburger had two solo tackles, six assisted tackles and two pass breakups.
The 9-2 Skyhawks are ranked No. 8 nationally.
