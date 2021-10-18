Jay Ward's interception and 26-yard return was instrumental in helping LSU defeat Florida 49-42 last Saturday.
The former Packer, who starts in the secondary for the Bayou Bengals, picked off a second-quarter Anthony Richardson pass and returned it to the Florida 21-yard line.
Moments later, LSU scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Max Johnson to Jaray Jenkins to go up 21-6.
Ward also had six solo tackles in the game.
The victory raises LSU’s record to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC as it prepares to meet No. 13 Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford.
Of this and that:
• Steven Krajewski completed 21-of-32 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns to lead UConn to a 21-15 victory over Yale last Saturday.
It was Huskies’ first win of the season.
The former Packer quarterback also ran 20 yards for UConn’s other touchdown.
UConn will play next on Friday at home against Middle Tennessee State.
• Auburn rebounded from its loss to Georgia to defeat Arkansas 38-23 last Saturday and raise its record to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEC.
John Samuel Shenker started at tight end for the Tigers and had one pass reception for 12 yards.
Auburn will be off Saturday and will play next on Oct. 30 at home against Ole Miss.
• Jay Blakely started on the defensive line for Tennessee last weekend in the Volunteers’ 31-26 loss to Ole Miss.
Blakely had a solo tackle and an assist. The tackle was for a loss.
The Vols will play at Alabama on Saturday.
• Shawn Shamburger started in the secondary for UT-Martin last Saturday in its 28-17 win over Eastern Illinois and had two solo tackles.
The 5-1 Skyhawks will meet Southeast Missouri at home on Saturday.
• In Appalachian State’s 41-13 loss to Louisiana last week, former Packer Kaleb Dawson was credited with two assisted tackles.
The Mountaineers, now 4-2, will play at home tonight against Coastal Carolina.
• Will Rykard has played in five games for UAB, which raised its record to 5-2 last Saturday with a 34-0 shutout of Southern Miss.
The Blazers, who are 3-0 in Conference USA, will face Rice on Saturday in their annual Homecoming game.
• Tennessee Tech fell to Tennessee State last Saturday 20-13 as starting cornerback Nyquan Washington contributed a solo tackle.
The Golden Eagles will be home to play Virginia-Lynchburg on Saturday.
• Freshman Zy Brockington was credited with a tackle as Memphis defeated Navy 35-17 last Thursday.
The Tigers will play Friday at Central Florida.
• Orion Bonner, Brockington’s former Colquitt County teammate, has one pass reception for 13 yards in Glenville (W.Va.) State’s 35-31 win over Alderson Broaddus University last week.
The freshman receiver/kick returner has 15 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown so far this season.
Vestavia Hills (Ala.) High defeated Spain Park 34-6 last week to raise its record to 2-6.
The Rebels, under first-year coach Sean Calhoun, will be home to face Gadsden City on Friday.
• Thomasville raised its record to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 1-AA with a 28-13 victory over Cook on Friday.
The Bulldogs got three touchdowns from Malik Harper, who scored on runs of 17, 72 and 33 yards.
Coach Zach Grage’s Bulldogs are expected to be tested this Friday when they travel to meet Fitzgerald, also 7-1 and undefeated in region play.
The game will likely determine the region champion.
• Valdosta continues to struggle this season. After their 13-10 last Friday to Northside of Warner Robins at McConnell-Talbert Stadium, the Wildcats have fallen to 3-5 overall and 0-1 in Region 1-6A.
Shelton Felton and his team will be home to face 4-4 Houston County on Friday.
• Robert Craft’s North Forsyth Raiders fell to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in Region 6-7A when they lost to Lambert 26-7 last week.
North Forsyth will play next on Oct. 29 against South Forsyth.
• White County, under coach Tim Cokely, was off last Friday and will take a 2-6 record into this week’s game at Lumpkin County.
• Peachtree Ridge lost 32-14 at South Gwinnett last week to fall to 3-4 overall and 0-1 in Region 8-7A.
Reggie Stancil’s Lions will be home to face 3-5 North Gwinnett on Friday.
