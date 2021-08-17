TIFTON — The Tifton Gazette is reporting that the Tift County football team will open the 2021 season at home on Friday, but not against Crisp County, its original Aug. 20 opponent.
The Georgia High School Association announced Monday that Westover will go to Brodie Field on Friday to face the Blue Devils.
Westover will replace Crisp County, which called off the game against Tift County because of coronavirus.
Westover is free this week because it, too, had a cancellation.
The Patriots were to have played against Sumter County, but COVID-19 caused Sumter to call it off.
Tift last played Westover in 2013, winning 19-3. The Blue Devils are 13-5-1 against the Patriots overall.
Six Georgia high school football openers now have been called off.
According to the Georgia High School Football Daily, Fitzgerald on Monday postponed its Friday opener with Cairo.
The two teams are now are tentatively scheduled to play Sept. 17.
Other games called off because of COVID-19 concerns are Clarke Central vs. Cedar Shoals, Burke County vs. Benedictine and Randolph-Clay vs. Dougherty.
A game between Richmond Academy and Hancock Central also has been taken off the books. No reason has been provided.
