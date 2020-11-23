MOULTRIE — There might be some Colquitt County football fans who have been surprised by the outstanding play of junior wideout Dijmon “Baby D” Wheeler.
Colquitt County coach Justin Rogers is not one of them.
As a sophomore last season, Wheeler was talented enough to be a starter on most teams.
But the Packers also had receivers Lemeke Brockington, Tyler Walker and Tajh Sanders, limiting Wheeler’s opportunities.
Brockington, now a senior and part of the Packers’ formidable pass-catching duo, caught 53 passes for 923 yards and scored 13 touchdowns last year.
Walker, a senior who signed to play at Chattanooga, caught 45 passes for 598 yards and four scores.
Sanders, who has since transferred to Valdosta, had 43 catches for 678 yards and 10 scores.
“We were so loaded at wideout last year,” Rogers said.
But despite the crowded field at wide receiver, Wheeler managed 16 receptions for 238 yards and three scores.
One of those touchdown catches came with 5:10 remaining and gave the Packers a short-lived 49-42 lead in the eventual 50-49 loss at Valdosta.
He also had touchdown receptions in Region 1-7A wins over Tift County and Camden County.
This year, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Wheeler has put his considerable talents on full display.
His one-handed catch in the end zone of a pass from Zane Touchton against Tift County is just the most obvious of his gifts.
He had an earlier touchdown catch against the Blue Devils that was nearly as difficult, but Baby D made it appear routine. He now has three touchdowns in two career games against Tift County and nearly had another. His 46-yard run from scrimmage after a handoff from Touchton also got the Packer fans on their feet at Brodie Field.
He was ruled out at the 2-yard line and set up a Jamaree Hill scoring run on the next play, but it was close to being Wheeler’s ninth touchdown of the season.
He leads the Packers with 22 catches for 274 yards and a Region 1-7A-leading eight touchdown receptions.
He has at least one touchdown catch in five of the Packers seven games and caught two each in the region wins over Tift County and Lowndes.
Along with Brockington, Wheeler gives Touchton and Xavier Williams a pair of Division I-caliber players to throw to.
“If he touches the ball, he’s going to catch it and then he’s going to make you miss,” Rogers said. “He is just an unbelievable athlete.”
Those skills also are evident on Wheeler’s punt returns.
He has not returned one yet for a touchdown, but has been close several times.
Wheeler’s athleticism led Rogers to quip, “You tell me the sport you want to play, and I’ll take Baby D.”
Those remarks echo some made recently by Colquitt County boys basketball coach Tremaine Facison, who is looking forward to the end of football season when he can get Wheeler on the basketball court again.
As a sophomore last year, he contributed to the Packers’ 13-13 record and second-place region finish.
And it is not just his basketball skills that Facison appreciates. It is the way he plays the game.
Those same attributes also make Wheeler a leader on the Packers 7-0 football team.
“He is just always positive and optimistic,” Rogers said this week as the Packers prepare for their 7:30 p.m. Friday first-round state playoff game against Brookwood on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
“He always walks around with a smile on his face. That attitude can go along way to making you a successful person.”
Brockington, the other half of the Packers touchdown pass catching tandem, has already committed to Minnesota and is expected to leave Colquitt County early to head west to become a Golden Gopher.
Wheeler also will get a chance to play at a Power 5 program next season.
