A new year means the start of spring training is only two months away. The current pecking order of the National League's elite, starts with the L.A. Dodgers, who should be the favorites to repeat. But who is next in line to dethrone the champs? Before the Christmas Holidays, many, myself included, pegged the Atlanta Braves the team most likely to challenge the Dodgers for the National League Pennant.
After all, this was the team that battled the Dodgers to seven games in last year's National League Championship Series. It also returns the bulk of its team, including reigning MVP Freddie Freeman; though Marcell Ozuna remains a free agent. There was also the reality that the league is top heavy. After the Dodger and Braves, who else could pose a threat in 2021?
Well that question was answered during the holiday season, as the San Diego Padres made a couple of moves that could make them a legitimate threat to both the Braves and Dodgers.
The very squad that competed against the Dodgers for three games in the Division Series last year made significant upgrades to its pitching staff.
Pitchers Yu Darvish and Blake Snell provide the Padres aces atop their starting rotation. Both have the experience to challenge the Braves and Dodgers lineups in a postseason series. Combine that with the exciting talent of Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres are built to win now. More importantly, they want to win now, as seen by these two offseason trades.
So where does that leave the Braves?
Currently constructed, the Braves are and should be prohibitive favorites to repeat as N.L. East Division champs. They have added depth and veteran leadership to a starting pitching rotation that was already brimming with talent. The only question is the return of Mike Soroka from a torn Achilles. The Braves need the former ace to return to his pre-injury form.
But the Braves also need a bat to complement Freeman in the lineup. The drop-off could be significant if the Braves do not add another bat. That's what made last year's offense so dynamic. With Ronald Acuna Jr., Freeman and Ozuna, the Braves possessed one of the best top-3 hitters in any Major League lineup.
Maybe the team's biggest strength last year's was its depth in the bullpen. But that depth has been depleted some. As of now, closer Mark Melancon and Shane Greene are still available as free agents. While Chris Martin or Will Smith can certainly serve the ninth-inning role, it would behoove the Braves to add a reliable arm or two.
While the Dodgers remain the Braves' primary challenger to a World Series berth, the Padres' recent upgrades can not be overlooked. Like the Braves, they are young, talented and hungry for postseason success.
So, your move, Atlanta.
