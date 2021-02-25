MOULTRIE - The Moultrie Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority has named Link Whitaker as the new coach of the Moultrie Sharks Swim Team.
The Moultrie Colquitt County Recreation Authority recently assumed all administrative and management responsibilities of the Moultrie Sharks Swim Team.
“MCCPRA works diligently to create recreational opportunities for the citizens of Colquitt County,” MCCPRA chairman Brad Gregory said, according to a press release. “The addition of the Moultrie Sharks Swim Team will allow us to utilize the pool and attract talented swimmers to our program. We are eager to begin the competition swim season with the Moultrie Sharks.”
The goal is to build upon the many years of successes of the Sharks Swim Team and continue to grow the program into an organization that promotes the passion of competitive swimming in our community.
“We are thrilled to begin this new chapter with the Moultrie Sharks Swim Team and look forward to taking the program to the next level in the swim competition world,” MCCPRA director Greg Icard said. “The Sharks Swim Team has been a great organization over several decades and it is our desire to continue this tradition.”
Whitaker said, “I am very excited to be back on board with the Moultrie Sharks and looking forward to a great season in a beautiful new facility. I’m ready to let these kids get back in the water and do their thing.”
The renovation and construction of the new splash pad and competition pool as well as the renovated dive pool is expected to be completed this month.
The competition pool has been the home pool for the Sharks Swim Team until the pool was closed in 2018. Current plans are for the competition pool to be open for swimming in March along with the dive well with the new splash pad open for rentals and to the public in April based on weather conditions.
For anyone interested in learning more about the Moultrie Sharks Swim Team or any other MCCPRA activities, please contact the MCCPRA Office at 229-668-0028, visit at 1020 Fourth Street SW or go to www.mccpra.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.