NORMAN PARK - Needmore Speedway presented another night of dirt track racing last Saturday with the Southern Clash Late Models the highlight the evening with a 25-lap feature event won by Mark Whitner.
Also winning on Saturday were Mark Whitner Jr., 602 Sportsman; Jamie Whitaker, Super Street; Chris "Hot Rod" Keller, Street Stock; and Dustin Diem, Enduro.
The next night of racing at Needmore Speedway will be Saturday, June 27. Adult GA Ticket: $10 ; Kids 12 & Under GA: Free; Pit Pass : $30; Pit Gates Open: 2 p.m.; Gates Open: 4 p.m.Hot Laps: 7 p.m.; Racing Starts: 8 p.m.
