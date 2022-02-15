MOULTRIE - Darrell Willett likely would have been proud knowing that three Colquitt County wrestlers won state championships and another had a runner-up finish last week at the state tournament.
Willett was, as probably few remember, the first Colquitt County wrestling coach, starting the program in 1979.
He handed the team off to David Carter the next year, but continued to work on the Packer football staffs.
Willett, who died at 79 on Feb. 9, worked as an assistant for Bud Willis, Bob Griffith and Bill McCall before retiring from coaching in 1983, citing health reasons.
He continued to teach driver’s education for many years here in Colquitt County and enjoyed reminscing about his days as a Florida State Seminole and helping turn sturdy high schoolers into top-notch linemen.
Willett himself was an all-state lineman for Pig Davis at Tifton High School and had offers to play at Georgia, Auburn and Florida State.
He decided to head to Tallahassee because it closer to home.
He played tackle for the Seminoles and Bill Peterson 1962-1964 and was on the Florida State team that was the first to defeat the University of Florida.
That win came in the 1964 season when the Seminoles got a touchown pass from Steve Tensi to Fred Biletnikoff and a big field goal from from Les Murdock in the 16-7 win.
The Seminoles went on to accept their first major bowl offer and then beat Oklahoma in the Gator Bowl to finish 9-1-1.
Willett also wrestled at Florida State and after he graduated with a degree in industrial arts, he returned to Tifton High and put his degree to good use for two years.
In 1967, he accepted a job in Moultrie to coach eighth-grade football.
Two years later, he led the ninth-grade Packers to a title.
When Albany High offered him an opportunity to coach the Indians’ offensive line in 1970, he left Moultrie to join Ferrell Henry’s staff.
But he was back in Colquitt County four years later to coach the Moultrie High linebackers and defensive linemen for Willis.
In 1977, he was named defensive coordinator.
When Griffith took over the Packers’ fortunes the next year and installed the wishbone, Willett was named offensive line coach. He worked three years for Griffith and two years under McCall before resigning before 1983 season.
Jerry Croft, then coaching at Doerun High, first met Willett in 1978 when schools were consolidated and both joined Griffith’s first football staff.
He remembered how well players responded to Willett’s efforts.
“He had a special way of communicating with the kids who played for him,” Croft said. “Kids would come back and they always enjoyed talking to him.”
Willett remained an avid Florida State football fan, had tickets to games at Doak Campbell Stadium and even had a “Noles1” license plate on his vehicle. He enjoyed attending reunions of former players in Tallahassee.
After retiring, Willett and wife Eleanor enjoyed traveling and Croft remembers how they would send back Christmas ornaments from places they had been.
“I’ll always cherish the memories of the time I spent with him,” Croft said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.