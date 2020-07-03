MOULTRIE – For the third week of Georgia High School Association’s revised summer conditioning program that started June 22, teams were allowed to use sports-specific equipment, including balls, in their conditioning drills.
For the first two weeks, as the GHSA made allowances for the spread of COVID-19, no balls could be used in football, basketball, baseball, soccer, tennis or softball conditioning sessions, which also included other safety protocols.
Many coaches were elated when they learned they could incorporate the most important aspect of their sports into a preseason regimen that had been delayed by the highly contagious virus.
Not Rondesha Williams.
The Colquitt County girls basketball coach, preparing for her 14th season, left the balls in the locker room all week.
The conditioning program she and her staff used the first two weeks to help get the Lady Packers in shape for the 2020-2021 did just what she wanted.
The girls were able to work out safely and she believes introducing drills that require the basketball introduced a potential danger she wasn’t yet comfortable with.
“We did a lot of conditioning,” Williams said of 75-minute sessions. “We did a lot of speed work, we jumped rope and we observed the 6-foot rule.
“But my goal is to keep the girls safe. We put basketball on the back burner and safety on the front burner. I want to err on the side of safety. COVID-19 is serious.”
And Williams knows that some of her girls live in homes with parents and/or grandparents who have conditions that might put them at an even higher risk for the virus.
“At the end of every practice, before they leave, I tell them to mask up and make sure they wash their hands,” Williams said.
The Colquitt County staff had to be creative during the three weeks of conditioning that preceded the June 29-July 3 GHSA “dead week.”
“In the gym, I had every kid in their own little box,” Williams said of the effort to ensure “social distancing” while the team practiced.
“Everything for me is about safety. This is all on me. I take full responsibility for it.”
Williams is Colquitt County’s all-time leader in girls basketball victories. She will take a 239-117 record – and a 67.1 winning percentage – into the next season.
The Lady Packers have won at least 20 games in each of the last four seasons, claiming region championships in 2017 and 2019.
Like every other coach in the state, Williams has never had to deal with a spring and summer like this one.
“I’ve never had a summer where I haven’t bounced a basketball or been on a bus,” she said.
The Lady Packers will go into the next season without Janiah Ellis, their top scorer from last season, who graduated after scoring 1,317 points in her career.
Ellis has signed to play at Troy.
But Williams will have six players back who got considerable playing time last season, including Carliss Johnson, who averaged 14.0 points as a freshman.
Also expected to contribute when the team next takes the court are Camille Singletary, Keyana Harper, Gracie Paulk, Kelsey Dawson and Audreyanna Rowland.
Williams said Harper is recovering well from a knee injury suffered late last season.
“It’s just going to continue to take a lot of teaching to get them mentally ready,” Williams said.
Most of that preparation is scheduled to begin on Oct. 26, the first day of practice for the 2020-2021 season.
Added to Williams’s course of instruction this year will be getting the Lady Packers used to performing with a shot clock.
The GHSA recently passed a proposal to phase in a 30-second shot clock over the next three seasons.
This year, the clock will be used in approved tournaments. Next year, it will be used in region contests.
In 2022, all games will be played under the shot clock.
Williams said she didn’t think that adding a shot clock this year was ideal as some athletic departments might have to try to buy the new equipment while perhaps dealing with budget issues related to the effects of COVID-19.
But as far as adding the shot clock to the high school game, Williams is looking forward to it.
“It will prepare our kids to be better decision-makers,” she said. “It will be a big transition. They are going to have to think quick on their feet, to learn to play chess, not checkers. And it will be a challenge for me.”
Williams is hoping she and her players will get the opportunity to learn to deal with a shot clock on a limited basis while chasing a Region 1-7A championship in the coming season.
But she is aware that these are perilous times.
“Sports are a major part of our community,” she said. “But I’m going to continue to preach safety. I want parents to be comfortable sending us their kids.
“I pray to God we get back on the right track soon.”
