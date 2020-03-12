MOULTRIE – When Sunset Country Club golf professional Bob Windom tees off today in this year’s Pot o’ Gold Pro-am, it will mark the sixth decade in which he has played in his club’s signature event.
And he remembers his first appearance as if were yesterday, although it occurred in 1977 when he was a senior at Moultrie High School, where he played for Packers golf coach Ed Turner.
He played with Sunset pro Herring Cole, Zess Willis and Harry Spires. Windom also remembers the 1977 Pot o’ Gold because bad weather shortened the three-day event to just one round.
Still, “That was the high point of the year,” he says.
Windom was among a number of Sunset junior golfers – including Zess Willis, Chad Willis, Billy Edwards, John Summerford and Jack Daughtry – who had caddied in the event for several years.
“That was a big thing for us,” he says. “We loved golf and it was a way to pick up a little extra money.
“And it was a learning experience for us.”
Windom remembers with relish a number of the Pot o’ Gold players from the 1970s, including Jimmy Gabrielsen, Jimmy Cleveland, David Boyd and Dick Murphy.
He has always considered Cole a mentor. When Cole, who ran the Pot o’ Gold from 1971-1988, was inducted into the Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame in 2005, Windom said he “treated me like I was his son. He was like a father to a lot of us.”
Windom has missed just three of the tournaments in the ensuing years and still holds the Pot o’ Gold record for the low score by an amateur, a 202 shot in 1982. He remembers that tournament quite well, too.
“Fourteen-under,” he said. “Eighteen birdies and an eagle. I can name just about every shot I hit.”
Another of his Pot o’ Gold memories was the year it was so cold, “We gathered up pine cones and limbs and burned them in trash cans to stay warm.”
Rain has often bedeviled the Pot o’ Gold, but one year the course was so wet and it rained so hard “we put every shot on a tee.
“And we got pine tar off the trees so we could hold our clubs.”
Windom remembers at least one year when Bennett Willis of radio station WMGA broadcast the tournament while riding the fairways.
“You could see the antenna sticking up from the cart,” Windom says.
Over the last 43 years, “I guess I’ve about seen it all.”
After winning the Region 1-AAA championship as a senior and graduating from Moultrie, Windom was headed to Alexander City (Ala.) Junior College, now Central Alabama Community College, to play golf.
But Cole got a call from Columbus College coach Hugh Royer, who was looking for a player. Cole recommended Windom, and the young golfer took advantage of the scholarship and a chance to play four years for the Division II Cougars, one of the top programs, regardless of classification, in the country. He was named to the All-South Atlantic Conference team from 1979-1981 and played on two national championship teams.
In 1980, Windom was low medalist in the conference championships and in the Division II championships and was named All-American for the second time.
Windom also qualified for the NCAA Tournament as an individual in 1980. While he missed the cut, he shot rounds of 77 and 73.
In 1983 at Valdosta Country Club, he became the first Colquitt County golfer to win the Georgia State Golf Association’s amateur championship. He was the first golfer from South Georgia to win the championship in more than a decade.
After his collegiate career, Windom returned to Sunset where he worked as the greenskeeper for several years before becoming the golf professional at Circlestone Country Club in Adel in 1989.
After 16 years at Circlestone, he was named golf pro at Sunset in 2005.
Windom has received a number of honors over the years, including being inducted into the Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.
In 2013, he was selected as a member of the now-Columbus State University Athletic Hall of Fame.
He was the first member of the school’s 1978 and 1980 national championship teams to be inducted.
Throughout the years, he has continued to play in the Pot o’ Gold.
In 2000, he finished tied for low pro. Three times over a four-year span, Windom-led teams finished tied for Pot o’ Gold lead, only to be denied the championship by the tournament’s tiebreaker.
In 2013, with Jonathan Bridges, Chad Eunice and Jon Ladson as his amateur teammates, Windom finally claimed a team championship. The four shot a 182.
Windom will guide two teams in this year’s 65th edition of the Pot o’ Gold.
One of the teams will include amateurs Von Stripling, Madison Turner and Clint Smith. The other team’s amateurs are Ernie Venet, Brian Johns and Paul Tynan.
