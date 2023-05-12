MOULTRIE — The Moultrie YMCA gymnastics team recently competed in the Xcel Silver, Gold and Platinum State Meet in Athens.
The meet was held at The Classic Center and hosted by Rockdale Gymnastics. There were 400 Xcel Silver girls, 436 Xcel Gold girls and 203 Xcel Platinum girls.
“When you go to a state meet the girls, most of the time, will not be competing together,” said coach Dawn Harvell. “They are divided by age categories with around four age categories at one session. We were in four sessions on Saturday and two on Sunday.
“The girls went and had a great meet. They had between them, six personal best scores. Joslyn Merritt was supposed to be in the last session on Saturday and about three weeks before the competition she hurt her knee. She had to be scratched from the meet. She was greatly missed.”
The Silver gymnasts competed in five of the six sessions starting on Friday, April 14 and ending on Sunday, April 16.
In the SR B division, Callee Golden was our top scorer and won four medals. She scored a 9.2 on vault placing 3rd, 9.175 on bars placing 11th, 9.45 on beam placing 4th, 9.15 on floor placing 8th, and 36.975 in the AA to place 6th.
Also in SR B was Iella Key who scored a 35.975 in the AA. She scored an 8.875 on vault, 9.075 on bars, 9.275 on beam (personal best), and an 8.75 on floor.
In the CH C division, Maddy Booth scored a 34.55 in the AA. She scored an 8.6 on vault, 8.80 on bars, 8.7 on beam, and an 8.45 on floor.
In the CH F division, Adysen Hall scored a 36.525 in the AA. She scored a 9.275 on vault, 2nd place, 9.05 on bars, 9.25 on beam, and an 8.95 on floor.
In the JR A division, Julianne Carson scored a 35.825 in the AA. She scored an 8.7 on vault, 9.00 on bars, 9.325 on beam (personal best), and an 8.80 on floor.
In the JR C division, Khloe Booth scored a 35.975 in the AA. She scored a 9.025 on vault placing 9th, 8.95 on bars, 8.825 on beam, and a 9.175 on floor placing 10th.
In the JR B division, Kinsley Kelley scored a 35.575. She scored an 8.85 on vault (personal best), 8.75 on bars, 9.25 on beam, and an 8.725 on floor.
In the SR F division, Naomi De La Cruz scored a 35.225 in the AA. She scored a 9.05 on vault placing 8th, 8.90 on bars, 9.05 on beam and an 8.225 on floor.
The Gold gymnasts competed on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.
In the CH F division, Kenya Morris scored a 35.55 in the AA. She scored a 9.1 on vault (personal best), 8.6 on bars, 8.55 on beam, and a 9.30 on floor.
In the JR B division, Lylah Anderson scored a 35.8 in the AA. She scored an 8.7 on vault, 8.7 on bars, 9.2 on beam to place 10th, and a 9.2 on floor.
In the SR H division, Raley Merritt scored a 36.175 to place 7th in the AA and had a personal best. She scored a 9.3 on vault placing 4th, 9.0 on bars to place 8th (personal best), 8.7 on beam, and 9.175 on floor, placing 10th.
Our only Platinum gymnast competed on Sunday, April 16.
In the SR D division, Ansley Key scored a 30.95 in the AA. She scored a 7.85 on vault, 7.3 on bars, 7.1 on beam and an 8.7 on floor.
“We are so proud of our girls and the way they competed this weekend,” coach Becky Reagan said. “They have worked very hard to make improvements this season and their scores reflected their hard work.”
