The Moultrie YMCA MG’s gymnastics Silver Team includes, from left, Naomi De La Cruz, Callee Golden, Isabel Alligood, Nolie Thompson, Khloe Booth, Iella Key, Kinsley Kelley, Julianne Carson, Adysen Hall and Maddy Booth.
ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA. - The Moultrie MG’s traveled to St. Augustine, Fla., to compete in the Conquistador Classic this past weekend. The meet was held at the World Golf Renaissance Resort and was hosted by Destination Meets.
Ansley Key is the team’s only Xcel platinum gymnast and competed in the first session on Saturday.
“This was her second meet of the season,” said Coach Dawn Harvell. “She is working hard to perfect her new skills. She had a better vault at this meet.”
She scored a 32.225 in the AA. She is also the MG record holder for vault with an 8.275.
The level 6 team competed in the second session on Saturday. “Three of the level 6 gymnasts had at least one improvement in this meet and two are now MG record holders,” said Harvell. “I would like to see bars improve and we will be working hard on that before our next meet in two weeks.”
Bella Raleigh broke the uneven bar record with a score of 8.7, 3rd and her all-around record by scoring 35.525, for 5th place. She placed 1st on vault with a 9.125.
In age group 3, Kayla Scroggins broke the MG record for beam with a 9.0. She also had personal best on bars, 8.325, beam, 9.0, floor, 8.8, and the AA for 6th, 34.85.
Aubree Clements in group 3 placed 9th in the AA with a 34.225. She placed second on vault with an 8.85. In age group two was Nataleigh Bryant who placed 9th in the AA with a 34.9 (personal best). She tied for 3rd on vault (personal best), 8.85, and tied for 5th on bars, 8.35. She also had a personal best on floor with an 8.95.
Eliza Jane Reagan finished, age group one, in the AA with a 33.75 placing 9th. She also tied for 2nd on vault with an 8.7.
The Level 8 gymnasts competed in the last session on Saturday. Alayah Copeland-Lambert was in age group 1. She is now the MG record holder on bars (9.125) and in the AA (33.75). She earned a personal best on bars with a 9.125, for 5th place, also 6th on floor, 9.075. She finished the meet in 9th place with a 33.75. “Alayah had a much better level 8 meet than her first one,” Harvell said. “Her All Around score improved too which is a good goal when moving up to a new level. She also performed a new vault and you could see how much more relaxed she was. I’m looking forward to seeing her grow in confidence this season.”
The Silver team competed in the first session on Sunday morning. The team placed 5th overall with a 110.325.
“There were a few girls from this group who improved their scores from the last meet,” said Coach Jeremy Merritt. “They have some form deductions that they need to fine tune before the next competition.”
Harvell added, “The girls did a great job in a big meet such as this one. We did well on bars and beam at this meet. We have a new MG record on beam and 9 personal best scores.”
Callee Golden was the top scorer for the Silver MG’s. She broke the MG record and had a personal best on beam with a 9.5, 2nd place. She placed 2nd on vault, 9.0, 1st bars, 9.425, 4th floor, 8.975, and 1st AA, 36.9.
Also in age group 6 was Iella Key placing 5th bars, 9.2 (personal best) and another personal best on beam, 9.2. She was 7th in the AA with a 35.65.
Nolie Thompson in age group 6 competed with an injured foot and tied for 5th on beam, 9.325, and 5th on floor, 8.95. She placed 8th in the AA with a 35.6. In age group 8 Isabel Alligood placed 4th in the AA with a 36.575. She placed 3rd on bars, 9.4, and 5th on beam, 9.375 for a personal best.
Also in age group 8 was Naomi De La Cruz who tied for 8th with an AA of 35.8. She placed 1st on vault with a 9.25.
Khloe Booth in age group 4 placed 6th in the AA with a 35.85. She placed 3rd on vault, 8.75, and 3rd on beam, 9.3.
Kinsley Kelly in age group 3 placed 3rd in the AA with a 35.925 having a personal best. She also placed 4th vault, 8.8 (personal best), tied for 6th on bars, 8.85, 2nd on beam, 9.375, (personal best), and tied for 6th on floor, 8.9.
Also in age group 3 was Julianne Carson who placed 6th in the AA with a 35.7. She tied for 4th on bars, 9.175, and placed 4th on floor, 8.975.
Adysen Hall in age group 2 tied for 7th in the AA with a 35.425. She tied for 5th on vault, 8.6 and placed 5th on floor, 8.95.
Maddy Booth was in age group 1, she finished 9th in the AA with a 35.425. This was a personal best score for her. She also had a personal best on beam with a 9.25.
The Xcel Gold team competed in the second session on Sunday.
Kenya Morris in age group one led our team with a 5th place win in the AA with a 35.975. She had a personal best on bars, tied for 4th, 8.95, 3rd on beam, 9.175, and tied for 4th on floor, 9.2.
Also in age group one was Ansley Lane who placed 11th in the AA with a 32.25. She had a 8.15, vault, and a 8.5, floor.
Lylah Anderson placed 12th in age group three with a 34.7, AA. She also had a 8.8, beam, and a 9.1, floor.
“Our girls seemed to suffer from a case of the nerves,” Coach Becky Reagan said. “It was the largest meet of the season so far for them. We have some work to do on bars and beam before our next competition coming up in Thomasville.”
