MOULTRIE — Moultrie YMCA Gymnastics held their last meet of the season on May 25.
This was a mobility meet so the girls could be able to move up to the next Level.
Seven gymnasts competed in this meet. The athletes did not have to compete, but they wanted the opportunity to challenge themselves.
Coach Dawn Harvell encouraged them every practice while learning these new skills in such a short amount of time.
“Each gymnast really showed out and performed at their best,” she said.
“I am so proud of them and knew they had the ability to compete well.”
They all met their goal and will soon be training for the next level.
USA gymnastics requires a 34 all around in order to score out.
Level 4 gymnast Emma Thompson, scored a 34.3 and can be promoted to level 5.
USA gymnastics requires a 32 all-around in level 5 before the gymnast can move up.
At this meet, all six of the level 5 gymnasts scored above the 32 required.
Soon these gymnasts will begin training for level 6, which begins the optional program.
They are excited to work this summer on new skills for their next season.
Lucy Taunton made a 32.8 all-around and had the highest score on floor with a 9.2.
Aubree Clements had an outstanding vault with a score of a 9.5 and a 34.45 as her all-around.
She tied with her teammate Isabella Raleigh with an 8.5 on bars, being the highest bars score.
Isabella also scored a 35.65 as her all-around, with her highest score being a 9.2 on vault.
Nataleigh Bryant scored an 8.85 on vault and made a 33.55 for her all-around.
Eliza Jane Reagan made an 8.7 on vault and scored out with a 32.7 all-around.
Kayla Scroggins had an overall score of 33.6 with her highest score being an 8.9 on floor.
Leah Shaw became sick and was unable to finish the meet.
“I am thankful for Bob Swadel coming to work with them at several practices and encouraging them to prepare for this home mobility meet. He was my former coach, so I am glad to learn his coaching techniques for this new USA gymnastics level,” said Coach Becky Reagan.
Director Pat Murphy appreciated former coach Ben Clayton for coming to spot the gymnasts on new skills such as a flyaway that they were nervous about doing.
At the meet, they all conquered this skill in their bar routine.
It was a day of happiness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.