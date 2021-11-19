MOULTRIE — The Moultrie MG’s gymnastics team competed in the Titletown Classic meet in Valdosta.
The USA Level 4 team began the weekend of competition.
The level 4 team won 1st place over the Thomasville YMCA.
“The level 4’s made a lot of improvement from their previous meet. There are still some areas that need much work such as their form but overall I am extremely proud of how they competed,” said Coach Becky Reagan.
Leah Shaw scored the highest team all-around of 34.6 her personal best for 1st place in her age group.
She now holds the MG record in a tie with her teammate Kayla on the floor scoring a 9.0 for 2nd place. She placed 1st on bars, 8.5 and 2nd on vault, 8.85.
Bella Raleigh was the next highest AA with a 34.275 for 2nd place. Bella placed 1st on vault, 9.1 and 2nd on bars, 8.35.
Kayla Scroggins had two strong events, breaking her own MG record on the beam, 9.425 for 1st place and tied with Leah on the floor, 9.0 for 2nd place.
These were her best scores at this new level.
Eliza Jane Reagan earned a personal best score on every event at this meet. She placed 2nd on vault, 8.7, bars, 7.85 and floor, 8.35 and 1st in her age group in the AA with a 33.25.
Nataleigh Bryant scored 3 personal best scores on beam, 8.375, floor 8.4 1st place and AA with a 32.725. She also placed 1st on the vault with an 8.75.
Emma Thompson scored her highest score on the beam, 8.7 for 2nd place and AA was a 31.45.
“This level has very precise routines,” said coach Dawn Harvell. “The judges know everything that a compulsory level has to do. We have been studying our book for several months and still find things that we missed.
“I am so proud of their accomplishments because they are working very hard to get the best scores they can and try to have correct form. By the time we go to Tallahassee to compete I’m hoping to see even more improvement.”
Ansley Key performed well on the beam with an 8.625 for 2nd and 9.025 on floor for 4th place. She competed in the Xcel Gold level division.
Xcel bronze team competed in the next session and our team did well breaking some of their personal best scores.
“These girls are new to competing so they have a lot to think about while performing,” said Our vault and beam scores were all better from our past home meet. They are starting to shine,” Harvell said.
Adysen Hall scored the team’s best AA with a 36.8 for 1st place in her age group. Hall placed 1st on vault, 9.4 and floor, 9.15. She placed 3rd on beam, 9.25, which was her best score along with her other events.
Naomi DeLaCruz earned 3 best scores on AA 36.525 for 1st place, 9.3 on floor also 1st place and 3rd on beam with a 9.15.
She finished 1st on vault, 9.05 and 2nd on bars, 9.025.
Khloe Booth had a great meet with 4 bests and placed 2nd AA with a 36.5. She was 3rd on vault, 9.3, bars, 9.05 and beam, 9.25.
Isabel Alligood earned 2nd on AA with a 36.15 and 1st on floor, 9.3 her best scores of the season.
Nolie Thompson placed 1st on beam with a 9.25 and tied for her best AA score of 36.00 for 3rd place.
Lilly Kent performed well earing 3 of her best scores on the beam, 9.025, floor, 8.925 and AA 35.875 for 4th place.
Veronika Brace placed 2nd on beam with her best score of 9.225. She was 5th AA with a 35.825.
Melanie Lopez placed 1st on bars, 9.25, 2nd on beam, 9.3 and floor, 9.025 her best. She was 4th AA with a 35.325.
Maddy Booth earned 3 best scores on the vault, 8.55, bars 8.75 and beam, 9.15. She tied for 4th AA with Lopez.
Julianne Carson had one best score on the floor, 8.75 and was 6th AA with a 35.075.
Whitney Bozeman got 2 best scores on the vault, 8.1 and floor, 8.95 for 3rd place. Her AA was a 33.4 for 7th place.
The Xcel silver team was in the last session of the day.
The team placed 2nd to the Valdosta YMCA with a score of 110.175 which is an average score of 9.1.
“We did not have as strong a meet as we had in our gym, but I saw improvement on floor and beam,” said coach Jeremy Merritt.
“I am trying hard to build team confidence, work together and be kind.”
He said gymnastics is more than a sport and it teaches your teammates to become a family.
“I saw that at this event,” Merritt said.
Joselyn Juarez led the team with a score of 36.625AA for 3rd place. She earned 3 nines on bars, 9.275, beam 9.4 and floor, 9.15 for 3rd place.
Joslyn Merritt was 2nd AA, 36.5 2nd place in her age group and she had 2 personal best scores on the vault, 9.0 3rd, and her new floor, 9.0754th. She places 1st on uneven bars with a 9.375. Lylah Anderson placed 2nd AA with a 35.95. She had 3 personal best scores on beam, 9.1 for 4th, floor 9.25 for 1st place and her AA score.
Right behind her was Carley Jackson who scored her best AA, 35.90 for 6th. Jackson earned her best scores on floor, 9.075 for 4th place and beam, 9.05, 6th place.
Kenya Poblete placed 3rd on the beam with a 9.225 for a personal best score. She was 2nd on vault, 9.0 and 4th AA with a 35.775.
Raley Merritt earned two nines on bars and beam and finished with a 35.7 6th place AA.
Ansley Lane did well placing 3rd on floor, 8.7 and 7th AA with a 35.15.
Callee Golden performed a strong bar routine for 6th place with a 9.275. She placed 8th AA with 34.8.
“I will elevate all of these gymnasts’ routines, work on flexibility, plus even some new skills to prepare for the spring state meet,” said Harvell.
The MGs’ next meet will be in January at the Gym Force Classic meet in Tallahassee.
