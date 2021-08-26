MOULTRIE – Next month’s dedication of the Moultrie YMCA’s six new, lighted pickleball courts will feature an exhibition by one of the sport’s top international players.
Riley Newman, ranked No. 2 in the United States and No. 3 internationally in men’s and mixed doubles, will take part in a pair of exhibitions at 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, in conjunction with the dedication.
Newman, who lives in Phoenix, Ariz., will be in Moultrie for three days conducting five camps.
The camps will include 12 players each and the sessions filled quickly.
There will be a session from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 13 and sessions from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. the next two days.
The Tuesday, September 14, evening camp session will be held in conjunction with the dedication of the new courts and will feature Newman and a local partner going up against two of Colquitt County’s top players, Brad Bowen and Jeffrey Barnett.
Another exhibition will feature Newman and Sarah Wilkinson of Thomas County vs. Wilkinson’s sisters, Jessie Jones and Kristen Kennedy.
The sisters are among the top pickleball players in Thomas County.
Newman often competes in mixed doubles in top-level tournaments with his sister Lindsey Newman.
He also conducts clinics around the country.
The exhibitions and camp sessions will be held on the new six-court site behind YMCA that formerly held tennis courts that had seen their better days.
The new courts also feature state-of-the-art lighting that allows players to enjoy the sport after the sun goes down.
Seth Berl, a Colquitt County pickleball advocate who has courts in the backyard of his home, said the new YMCA courts have been a hit with players.
“They are filled all the time,” he said.
Joyce Carlton, the USA Pickleball Ambassador in Colquitt County, said that the Sports Fitness Industry estimates that there are 3.3 million active pickleball players in the country and there are as many as 7,000 locations to play.
Both the Moultrie YMCA and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority have courts.
The YMCA has two indoor courts in addition to the popular new ones outdoors.
Devin Wisham, the YMCA’s Director of Social Responsibility, said the game is drawing a large number of avid players because people of all ages can participate.
Firefighters compose a segment of those taking advantage of the game, she said. Many have become regular players during their off-hours to help stay in shape.
Pickleball has been described as a combination of tennis, badminton and pingpong.
A doubles court is 20-by-44 feet and is separated by a net that is 36 inches high at the sideline and 34 inches high in the middle.
A seven-foot non-volley area is marked off in front of the net.
The ball that is used is similar to a Wiffle ball and paddles are larger than those used for pingpong, but smaller than tennis rackets.
Rules can generally be picked up quickly, but the game’s top players learn the game’s strategy and nuances.
Strategy and nuance are expected to be on display in the exhibitions.
There will be a vendor available at the dedication with paddles and balls.
