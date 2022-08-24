MOULTRIE — This is how young the Colquitt County defense was as it headed in to last Saturday’s season-opener against Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Only Julian Harper, Kamal Bonner, Lyric Thomas and Jack Luttrell had significant playing time before this year.
And Bonner’s was at a different position and Luttrell’s came at Hebron Christian, where he played last year.
“We’re not lacking in talent,” first-year defensive coordinator Jeremy Rowell said this week. “We are just lacking experience in what we do.”
Rowell said there are three things the Packers defense needs to learn this season.
“We’ve got to learn how to play when we’re on top, how to play from behind and how to handle all the situations in between, those ebbs and flows during the year and during the games,” Rowell said.
“It’s easy when you’re dominating. But when trouble comes, and it will, what character do you have to handle it? That’s the biggest thing. And the guys with the best character come out on the right side.”
Rowell, of course, was a defensive assistant when the Packers won back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015.
He remembered those teams as having great character.
In games when the team got down, the players rarely let a deficit faze them.
“They never panicked,” Rowell remembers.
That is the kind of program Rowell is hoping to help build in his return to Moultrie.
Rowell had an outstanding career as a quarterback at Troy 1993-1995 and was a graduate offensive assistant at his alma mater from 1998-2000.
But a chance to earn an extra $3,000 led him to move to the defensive side of the ball in 2001 when he becam Troy’s secondary coach.
He remained at Troy through the 2012 season, serving as defensive coordinator the last six years.
He was at Colquitt County three seasons and was the defensive coordinator for the 2015 state and national championship team.
Rowell spent the last six seasons at Georgia Southern as outside linebackers coach.
While he was in Statesboro, former Packers Tomarcio Reese, Ty Phillips and Luis Martinez played for the Eagles.
He remained a Colquitt County fan while at Southern.
“Ever since we’ve been gone, we’ve kept up with the Pack every Friday night,” he said.
He appears eager to do his part to keep the Packers among the elite programs in the state’s highest classification.
The Packers performance in the season-opening 37-0 shutout of Deerfield Beach in the first Georgia-Florida Challenge was the first step in that direction.
The Packers held the Bucks to just 47 total yards and minus-12 yards rushing.
“I thought we played hard,” he said of defense’s first-game effort. “We tried to play physical. We weren’t always in the right place at the right time, but that is part of learning.
“I was pleased with the speed they played with and the desire they played with. We’ll get better with the rest of it.”
The Packers had to find two new inside linebackers this season and Kamal Bonner and Nick Pace appeared to fill the bill on Friday.
Rowell calls Bonner, a senior who has committed to play at Georgia Tech, a natural at middle linebacker after having been moved from safety.
“A lot of kids can’t handle it in there,” Rowell said. “But he can.
“He’s going to be a big kid and he’s explosive. And he’s being asked to be a leader this year, so there is more on his plate.”
Pace, who was the Packers Defensive Player of the Week, showed his potential as a freshman in 2020, but did not play last year.
He had several big hits against Deerfield Beach, including one on the opening kickoff that appeared to preview what the Bucks were to face for the rest of the night.
Junior Tyshon Reed Jr. had a strong game in his first appearance as a Packer football player. The son of former Colquitt County outstanding defensive end Tyshon Reed Sr., the younger Reed earned the Defensive Lineman of the Week award for his three tackles, all of which were for losses.
“He’s been a pleasant surprise,” Rowell said of Reed, who played on the Packers varsity basketball team last season. “And he’s going to get bigger and stronger.
“He’s going to be a force to be dealt with before all is said and done.”
Rowell said his defense does not have a lot of “big dudes, but we have a bunch of guys who can move.
“We’re not going to ask them to do things they are not capable of doing, down in and down out. You can’t just say ‘sic ’em.’ We want them to play fast and hard within our defense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.