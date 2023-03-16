SAVANNAH - The Moultrie MG’s, Level 6 and 8, traveled to Savannah, Ga. on March 3-5 to compete in the annual Kupets Pink Invitational Gymnastics Meet.
The competition hosted over 2,000 gymnasts from states as far away as California and Washington.
The level 6 team competed on Friday night.
“I am very proud of their performance in Savannah,” said coach Becky Reagan. “The girls have been practicing very hard for these meets and their scores showed it. We still have some work to do ,but they are on the right path.”
Bella Raleigh in age group SR A scored a 35.3 in the AA for 10th place. She scored an 8.95, vault, 8.5, bars, 8.7, beam, and a 9.15, floor. Bella led the team again and has been consistent with her all around scores all season.
In the JR A age group, Eliza Jane Reagan placed 7th in the AA with a 34.8. She scored an 8.675, vault, 8.5, bars (personal best), 8.6, beam, and a 9.025, floor.
“Eliza Jane has worked extremely hard on casting on bars the last few weeks to get a 10 start value. She hit her casts and stayed tight. This was her highest score this season on bars,” said Coach Dawn Harvell.
Kayla Scroggins, age group SR C placed 3rd in the AA with a 33.5. She placed 2nd on vault with an 8.6, 3rd on bars, 7.6, 3rd on beam, 8.55, and 3rd on floor, 8.75.
The level 8’s competed in the Saturday afternoon session.
Alayah Copeland-Lambert placed 6th in the AA with a 33.5. She also placed 4th on vault with an 8.9. She placed 6th on bars, 7.05, 6th on beam, 8.2, and 1st on floor, 9.35.
“She had some major improvements from two weeks ago on vault and floor. Her bars and beam she had a small hiccup but we’ll work on improving those this week for the next meet,” said Harvell.
