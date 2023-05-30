MOULTRIE – Tennis athletes ages 18 and under will be eligible to register for the Georgia Recreation and Park Association’s 2023 State Tennis Tournament for Juniors, which is to be held this year in Bainbridge at the Bill Reynolds Tennis Center July 19-20.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will assist participants with registration in the tournament, and will even cover all registration fees.
Due to the limited number of teams each recreation department in the state is allotted, only 20 members of each community are able to participate.
“We are allowed four singles teams, four doubles teams and four mixed teams,” said Lynda Moseley, who is a volunteer with the MCCPRA and is helping organize the tournament.
The deadline for registration is June 12 at 5 p.m.
“We have the deadline so soon before the tournament because we have play-offs for seeding purposes,” said Moseley. “Everyone will get to play, we just need to see where.”
To nab one of those spots before they fill up, contact either Lynda Moseley at (229) 589-1286 or MCCPRA at (229) 668-0028.
