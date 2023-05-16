MOULTRIE – Roughly 100 people were gathered around Magnolia Pond Saturday morning for the 2023 Moultrie-Colquitt County Park and Recreation Authority’s Annual Fishing Derby.
At 8 a.m. the announcement was made: “Cast your lines and start fishing. First one to catch a fish wins a prize.”
It took about 10-15 minutes, but eventually excited cries were heard across the pond.
As soon as the hook set 10 year old Hunter Stanley was ecstatic. “I’ve got a fish!” he excitedly shouted over and over while reeling it in with the help of his father.
All around the pond others were cheering Stanley on as he picked up his new slimy, whisker-faced friend and rushed off with a gigantic grin to collect his winnings: a brand new tackle box.
Stanley had caught a catfish.
In addition to the first fish, door prizes were handed out throughout the morning to those parents who registered their children upon arrival.
“We won two of them,” said Moultrie resident Charity Sirmans, who attended with her entire family. “Crazy that I brought four kids and two of them won.”
Her daughter, 12-year-old Faith Sirmans, and 10-year-old neighborhood friend, Riley Townsend, were the two of her group that both won door prizes.
Her other kids in attendance were 11-year-old Ethan Sirmans and 6-year-old Hope Sirmans.
The Sirmans family, who had never attended the Fishing Derby before, set their alarms to make sure they were ready to fish by 8 a.m.
“I don’t fish as much as I would like to,” said father Jamie Sirmans. “But this was a good chance to get out with the family.”
Though by the end of the event not everyone in their group caught a fish, they still were glad to have gone.
“Yeah!” said Hope Sirmans without skipping a beat when asked if she was having fun. “I like to fish because my daddy taught me.”
Many daddies in the South teach their kids how to fish and one dad used the derby as his son’s introduction.
“This has been a two week build up,” said Johnny Carranza, father to three year old Johnny Julian Carranza. “He has been asking to fish and this was a perfect introduction for him.”
When asked if he enjoyed fishing now that he had the chance to try it, little Johnny happily nodded.
Colquitt County residents weren’t the only ones who enjoyed this year’s fishing derby.
“We came from Albany,” said mother, Cynthia Alexander. “It’s hard to find clean, safe places to fish with the kids. So, when we heard about this we knew we wanted to come.”
Jaleah, Jacob, Jayden and Jasawn Alexander all accompanied their parents on the drive to Moultrie for a day of family fishing.
Unfortunately, they didn’t have much luck.
“I think the snake is scaring the fish off,” said father, James Alexander, who pointed out a small black snake about 6-8 inches long that had decided to camp out in the water right in front of where they were fishing.
The Alexanders, who caught one fish, weren’t the only ones who didn’t catch as many fish as they were anticipating.
“Usually I’m full up,” said senior Jo-Ann Deal, who has been coming to the derby for the last five years with her family. “I will have a full cooler and then give the fish away to people who want them.”
Deal was one of the few who was using a cane pole.
“It’s the only way I can still fish,” said Deal. “I just find it so fun and relaxing. I fish with my son. I just love it.”
This year Deal still had fish in her cooler, just not as many.
“I’m not sure what’s going on this year,” said Pat Bertram, who works for Larry’s Bait and Tackle who sponsored the event. “I’ve never seen it like this. Usually it’s loaded up.”
“It’s been a little slower this year,” confirmed Maggie Davidson, the Executive Director with the MCCPRA. “Sometimes they just don’t want to bite.”
Though the fish decided not to come and play for the first day of the season, the Magnolia Pond will be open for fishing throughout the summer and Fall.
