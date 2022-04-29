LAS VEGAS (AP) — A first round of the NFL draft featured a record five defenders taken from one school as the night began and ended with the selections of former University of Georgia defenders. The old record was four set by the University of Miami in 2004 and tied by Florida State in 2006. The night began with the Jaguars selecting edge rusher Travon Walker and ended with the Vikings selecting safety Lewis Cine at No. 32. The Packers selected linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22 and Georgia teammate Devonte Wyatt at 28. And the Eagles grabbed D-tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13.

