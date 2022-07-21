To the victor goes the spoils.
It is a popular sports saying that reminds those involved that there are perks that accompany the team who wins. That could refer to a region or state championship on the high school level or the national championship in college.
They could garner the most all-star or all-conference selections. Because winners usually get rewarded for winning.
That same phrase could also refer to what happened this week with our beloved Atlanta Braves.
The defending World Series champions enjoyed another perk for last year's title. As is the custom every year, the managers from the teams that participated in the World Series the prior year are rewarded with the opportunity to manage in the following year's All-Star game.
What a treat it must have been for Brian Snitker and his assistants, along with the six worthwhile selections that were able to travel to Hollywood and get a front row seat to the Mid-Summer Classic at Dodgers Stadium. Not only were they treated to watching the game's biggest stars, they also witnessed acting legend Denzel Washington deliver a rousing speech honoring the late Jackie Robinson.
The Braves players not only showed up but contributed to the cause despite the National League losing 3-2. Ronald Acuna Jr. doubled in his first at-bat and scored the game's first run. Austin Riley, nearly an All-Star game snub, delivered a hit coming off the bench. William Contreras had an unforgettable moment batting behind his brother, Chicago Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras in the lineup. Travis d'Arnaud and Dansby Swanson received at-bats, as you would expect having Snitker serve as the manager.
Snitker expressed joy of getting to put Swanson, Riley and d'Arnaud into the game in the middle innings.
“Having those guys here with us, I was very proud, kind of like a proud father,” Snitker said in his post-game conference. “It was really neat to get them in there.”
It would have been nice to see Max Fried pitch an inning, but with him starting the Saturday before, it was obvious he wasn't going to pitch on two days rest.
It had been quite a while since Braves coaches were able to manage the Mid-Summer Classic; try 22 years. This was something old-school Braves fans were regularly treated to during the 90s when the Braves made five World Series. It is an unbelievable perk for baseball's reigning champions.
It's just another reminder of the feat the Braves accomplished last year.
