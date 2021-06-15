Another week, another sure-fire sign the Atlanta Braves' season is in trouble. The week that saw the Braves finish 2-4, presented more evidence of a bullpen reeling and in desperate need of reinforcements.
As currently constructed, the Braves' bullpen is a mess. Think about the blown saves that this unit has botched and we're not even halfway through the season. The Braves blew a 1-0 lead against the Philadelphia Phillies last Wednesday in the bottom of the ninth inning. Will Smith allowed a two-run homer that sent the Philly faithful home happy.
In the next game, the Braves squandered a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the 10th inning. This time it was Chris Martin who blew the lead and a chance for a series victory, as the Phillies prevailed 4-3.
It's hard to envision the bullpen pitching this poorly, especially coming off a season in which it was one of, if not, the team's biggest strength. Anchored by Mark Melancon at closer, sidewinder Darren O' Day and right-handers Chris Martin and Shane Greene, the team's starters just had to get to the seventh inning, if not the sixth. They knew the game was in good hands.
However, Melancon is with the San Diego Padres where he has saved 19 games, and O' Day is with the New York Yankees where he's nursing a shoulder injury. Greene just signed with the Braves and is still working his arm into pitching shape.
Is he the answer? Maybe. He can't be any worse.
Undoubtedly, the Braves' most pressing move at the trade deadline will be to upgrade their relief core. One name that has consistently surfaced is familiar to Braves fans – Craig Kimbrel. The same closer that started his career in Atlanta but was traded during the beginning stages of the Braves' rebuild would provide veteran experience and stability at the end of the bullpen.
My only question is why would the Cubs part with Kimbrel, who has posted 0.66 ERA, 18 saves and 45 strikeouts in his first 28 games? It's not like the right-hander has struggled on the backend of his career. He is still reliable and is still dominant in recording outs on a consistent basis. Currently, the Braves don't have that in the bullpen, much less at the closer position.
The Cubs are also tied for first in the National League Central. It's fun to dream, but I don't see that wish coming true.
If the Braves pursued Kimbrel, the cost would be high. But the Braves are at a point where they need to move all their chips to the center of the table. The time is now to win a title. They have talent up and down the roster except at the position they need it the most – the bullpen. Is the front office gutsy enough to go all-in in its pursuit of its first championship since 1995? They will need to if they want to win another National League East Division championship, much less reach the World Series.
