Who will start the All-Star game for the National League? How many Atlanta Braves will be selected? To the victors go the spoils, right? It is almost time to start thinking about this year’s All-Star game festivities and who from our Braves will make the trip.
Most of the National League East Division leader’s starting position players have a viable case to be selected as well as a couple of pitchers. Here is who I think will be representing the Braves at this year’s All-Star game.
Ronald Acuna Jr. was the leading vote-getter in the National League and will likely be leading off when the game starts on July 11. Entering Monday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, Acuna was batting .328 with 16 homers, 47 RBIs and 35 stolen bases. He is a legitimate threat at the 40-40 (home runs-stolen bases) club and is one of the most exciting and impactful players in the game today.
Catcher Sean Murphy was the league’s best offseason acquisition. He is batting .290 with 12 homers and 43 RBIs. If he doesn’t get the start behind the plate, he should be a no-brainer as a reserve.
Maybe the most surprising selection will be shortstop Orlando Arcia. I had not pegged him as the team’s starter heading into the season amid all the fuss over Vaughn Grissom. Braves coaches certainly knew something we didn’t. He has recorded a .318 average with 32 runs in only 56 games played.
Second baseman Ozzie Albies should also be a no-doubt selection, though he is being challenged by the Marlins’ Luis Arraez, who is flirting with batting .400. Albies is tied for second on the team with a 2.5 WAR. He is second with 18 homers and 55 RBIs. Maybe the most exciting finish to a Braves’ game this year happened on June 8 against the New York Mets when Albies belted a three-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning.
First baseman Matt Olson has sizzled in recent weeks, smashing 25 home runs through 77 games with 60 RBIs. But he is batting a woeful .236 with 98 strikeouts. Freddie Freeman has been more consistent throughout the first half of the season.
Austin Riley’s first half at third base has been somewhat underwhelming. He has smacked 13 homers but has only 38 RBIs and a .265 average. Nolan Arenado probably deserves the nod more with the Cardinals.
On the mound, Spencer Strider has been the team’s most consistent performer. Entering Monday’s start against the Twins, he was leading Major League Baseball with 136 strikeouts and 14.5 strikeouts per nine innings. He’s cooled off since a sizzling start but still posts an 8-2 record and 3.93 ERA.
Bryce Elder also deserves consideration as a first-year starter. He has a 5-1 record and a team-leading 2.40 ERA among the team’s starters.
By my count, that is at least six, maybe seven Braves that should be recognized at the Mid-Summer Classic. That will likely lead the National League. That also explains why the Braves are the favorites to reach the World Series.
